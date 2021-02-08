Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bundchen Celebrate Super Bowl Win With Kids in Sweet Video

✖

As Tom Brady secured himself a seventh Super Bowl ring by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their second franchise win during Sunday's big game, he had the cutest cheering section in the form of his family. As the record-breaking quarterback, 43, led his team to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, wife Gisele Bundchen, 40, was cheering him on from the sidelines at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

In an exciting video on her Instagram Story, Bundchen showed her two kids with Brady — Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8 — and his 13-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, celebrating the victory. Vivian can be seen yelling, "We won!" while jumping up and down as Jack clapped his hands in excitement. The video, taken inside the stadium, came as Brady's historic win became official after a game dominated by the Bucs.

(Photo: Gisele Bundchen)

Bradys's family then made their way onto the field, where Bundchen shared a sweet embrace with her husband amid the roaring crowds. The athlete's children also came out to celebrate on a field, hugging their dad as confetti filled the sky as Brady lifted his youngest into his arms in a sweet moment captured on camera by thousands. Brady's loved ones have supported him all throughout his first season since leaving the New England Patriots in March 2020.

Ahead of the game, Bundchen shared a sweet family photo to Instagram, with everyone sporting Bucs gear. "We are already cheering here papai! We love you! Let’s go [Tom Brady]!! Let’s go Bucs!!!" she wrote in the caption on Jan. 24. Brady gushed over the sweet sentiment in the comments, writing, "The best cheering section in the WORLD."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

When Brady announced he would be leaving the Patriots, it came as a shock to the sports world. "FOREVER A PATRIOT," he wrote in a statement at the time, revealing he had signed a multi-million dollar deal with the Bucs after 20 years with the Patriots. To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach [Bill] Belichick, [owner Robert Kraft] and the Kraft family and the entire organization, I want to say thank you for the past 20 years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values," he wrote at the time.