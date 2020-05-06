Tom Brady's Former Teammate Reveals One Thing His New Buccaneers Teammates Can't Do Around Him

✖

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a very high level of optimism for the 2020 season because the team signed Tom Brady to a two-year contract in March. And while Brady should help the team reach new heights, it doesn't mean that players should rely on him to do everything. Brady's former New England Patriots teammate Teddy Bruschi talked about Brady to the Bucs on ESPN.com and revealed the one thing Buccaneers players shouldn't do around the six-time Super Bowl champion.

"They need to get over Brady-watching," Bruschi said. "Because they get to the sideline and all of a sudden it's like, 'It's OK, Tom will bail us out.' That's what I call Brady-watching. "I'll be watching that early on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, if they're Brady-watching or if they feel themselves as a team that everything is important, and not just when that guy right there is under center and everything is gonna magically happen."

Brady is considered the G.O.A.T. because of everything he has accomplished in his NFL career, including six Super Bowl wins and four Super Bowl MVP awards. That's why Bucs players are excited to have him in Tampa, but Bruschi warns them to not look at Brady as a living legend. The Bucs players need to look at him as their teammate because when it's all said and done, they all have one common goal.

"I'll say this right now, if those players see him as that four-letter word, they better get over it," Bruschi said. "The four-letter word is a word I will not use to describe him. It's that farm animal, it starts with G. I don't do that. Because that's almost like putting him on a pedestal. It's like, dude, you're still the same guy I intercepted in practice and took 20 bucks from. Come on, now."

It will be interesting to see how Brady does in his first season with the Bucs. With the coronavirus pandemic going on, NFL teams are working out virtually instead of working out together. That could be a challenge for Brady because he needs to work on timing with the receivers before the season kicks off. That said, Brady will be working with a familiar face this fall as Rob Gronkowski was traded from the Patriots to the Bucs shortly after Brady signed.