Tom Brady: Every One of the Buccaneers Quarterback's Best Photos on the Field
Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when he decided to move on from the New England Patriots and signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It turned out to be a very smart move as Brady has led the Bucs to their first Super Bowl since 2002. This will also be Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance in 21 seasons. And while Brady wants to win another Super Bowl for his legacy, he really wants to win it for Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.
"Everybody has a great affection for him, for the person he is," Brady said of Arians, as reported by ESPN. "There's nobody that would ever say anything bad about BA. He's just so endearing to everybody. And I think everyone wants to win for him."
Brady finished the 2020 season with 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has already established himself as the GOAT, but another Super Bowl win would establish as the best NFL player in its 100-year history. And despite being 43 years old, Brady shows no signs of slowing down, which means he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. Scroll down to see Brady's best photos from the field.
Bucs Debut
Here's a look at Brady celebrating a touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints in his debut game with the Buccaneers. The bad news is Brady and the Bucs lost to the Saints, but they would get the last laugh.
First Win
Brady was able to earn his first win as a member of the Bucs the following week, throwing a touchdown pass in the 31-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers. From there, Brady and Bucs would improve and be a true contender.
Let it Fly
Brady was letting the football fly in the regular-season matchup against the Green Bay Packers. He threw two touchdown passes in the Bucs 38-10 win over Aaron Rodgers and company.
Alternate Look
Brady is looking sharp in the Buccaneers' alternate jersey. In this regular-season game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady threw two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 27-24 loss.
Get Set
Brady is getting his offense ready to take down the Washington Football Team defense. He ended the night throwing for 381 yards and two touchdowns in the Bucs playoff win against Washington.
Sweet Revenge
Brady was happy the Bucs were able to get back at the Saints in the playoffs. Tampa Bay lost to the Saints twice in the regular season but came up big when it mattered the most.
Back to the Super Bowl
Brady is going back to the Super Bowl for the 10th time in his career. This one is special to him as he was able to lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl in his first season with the team. And he did it without a preseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.