Tom Brady: Every One of the Buccaneers Quarterback's Best Photos on the Field

Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when he decided to move on from the New England Patriots and signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It turned out to be a very smart move as Brady has led the Bucs to their first Super Bowl since 2002. This will also be Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance in 21 seasons. And while Brady wants to win another Super Bowl for his legacy, he really wants to win it for Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

"Everybody has a great affection for him, for the person he is," Brady said of Arians, as reported by ESPN. "There's nobody that would ever say anything bad about BA. He's just so endearing to everybody. And I think everyone wants to win for him."

Brady finished the 2020 season with 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has already established himself as the GOAT, but another Super Bowl win would establish as the best NFL player in its 100-year history. And despite being 43 years old, Brady shows no signs of slowing down, which means he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. Scroll down to see Brady's best photos from the field.