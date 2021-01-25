Watch: Tom Brady Shares Emotional Moment With Son After Reaching 10th Super Bowl

✖

Tom Brady is heading to his 10th Super Bowl and got to celebrate with his son. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship on Sunday evening, Brady walked over the stands of Lambeau Field to see his 13-year old son John, whom the six-time Super Bowl champion shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. Once Brady got to his son, the two embraced.

"Can I say hi to my son?" Brady asked the security guard before sharing a hug with his son. Brady then told John, "Love you kiddo." While John was at Lambeau Field, Brady's other children were apparently in Florida with his wife, Gisele Bundchen cheering him on. She shared her excitement for Brady and the Bucs on Twitter once the game was over. The same with Moynahan who sent a message to Brady and the Bucs.

"Can I say hi to my son?" This Tom Brady interaction 🥰 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/0Df7jr702i — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2021

"Could not be more proud of [Tom Brady]," the Blue Bloods actress wrote. "Said he would do it and he did. Congratulations Buccaneers." Brady will be the only player in NFL history to play in 10 Super Bowls. This comes after playing in his 14th conference championship game, his first in the NFC since leaving the New England Patriots in March of last year.

"It's been a great journey thus far," Brady said to reporters after the game, as reported by ESPN. "We put the work in. Guys just embraced everything, really, when [Arians] got here last year. There was a lot of great things that were happening, a lot of great young players. I just made a decision. I've loved coming to work every day with this group of guys."

Many were surprised to see Brady leave the Patriots after the success he had since becoming the starter in 2001. And when he signed with the Bucs, experts thought he could get the team to the playoffs but not the Super Bowl. The Bucs finished the season 11-5 and beat the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers on the road in the playoffs. They will now face the Kansas City Chiefs who are the defending Super Bowl champions.