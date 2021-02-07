Tom Brady Drops 'Relentless' Hype Video Ahead of Super Bowl

✖

Super Bowl LV, which is free to watch online this year, is mere hours away. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is ready for his matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs and is showcasing his excitement on social media. Brady just dropped a hype video to set the stage for Sunday's game.

The video had a certain cinematic quality that entertained users on social media. It featured a pirate ship sailing away from the wreckage of another bearing the Green Bay Packers logo. Brady included footage of him walking down the tunnel toward another opponent. There were also big plays from the previous meeting between the Buccaneer and Chiefs.

Once more into the fray...LFG. pic.twitter.com/pLq4orSGVA — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 7, 2021

"In this journey, there is no final destination," Brady narrates. "There is only the next one. In the pursuit of perfection, the only thing that counts is the journey itself, the pursuit itself, and those who give their lives to it." Brady explained that the pursuit of perfection is the reason why the Buccaneers remain instead of the other NFC teams. "Once more into the fray," he said in closing.

"We miss you tom. go win it," one Patriots fan tweeted in response to the video. Several others joined in the conversation and said that they will show support for Brady during this battle against the Chiefs. Some held grudges about his departure in the offseason, but the vast majority simply showed support.

Hype videos are nothing new for Brady, especially during the 2020 season. He has celebrated each victory with brief clips on social media and set the stage for big battles in the weeks leading up to kickoff. Though his most attention-grabbing video in recent weeks took place after a win over the Green Bay Packers.

The video showed Brady and Gronkowski walking on a runway while the tight end showed off his NFC Championship shirt. The video then cut to highlights of the Bucs win over the Packers with the song "Bad Boy For Life" by P. Diddy playing in the background. The clip was a recreation of a previous video the two created after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship to reach Super Bowl LIII.

Brady will now have the opportunity to win a seventh Super Bowl title while facing the Chiefs once again. CBS will broadcast the game at 6:30 p.m. ET with Tony Romo and Jim Nantz calling the action from the booth. Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely will work as sideline reporters.

