Tom Brady Defends Travis Kelce for Yelling at Andy Reid During Super Bowl

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about how intense a Super Bowl game can get, so he has some sympathy for what Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs went through on Sunday. Taking an opportunity to defend the tight end over the now-viral moment he was caught yelling at head coach Andy Reid while also shoving the 65-year-old.

"There's always little family issues and of course I don't mind seeing it 'cause I was a part of a lot of those things," Brady said during the season finale of Brady's SiriusXM show, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced. You're not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win."

(Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"So I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their back," he went on to say. "And I actually think Coach Reid handled it just awesome, like he always does, 'cause he just said, 'I was a little off balance and Travis is such a competitor.' And I love that because it just speaks to his leadership ability."

"It speaks to the self-confidence that Coach Reid has in himself, too, 'cause he doesn't take that personally at all," the seven-time Super Bowl champ added. "He doesn't look at that and feel like someone offended him. He takes it for what it is and doesn't make it more than it is and doesn't see someone's trying to belittle him. Travis is not trying to do any of those things. He's just trying to be fired up and stay in the moment."

Following the tense moment, Reid spoke to journalists and played down the situation. "He was emotional today. I have five kids so I get how that goes." When it came time for Kelce to respond, he joked, "Oh, you guys saw that?"

Kelce later added, "I've got the greatest coach this game has ever seen… He's one of the best leaders of men I've ever seen in my life. He's helped me a lot with channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion, and I owe my entire career to that guy being out of control in how emotional I get. I just love him." The Chiefs ended up winning the game, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25 to 22 in overtime