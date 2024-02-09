Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Responds to Retirement Talk Ahead of Super Bowl

Andy Reid is on the verge of winning his third NFL championship. And if that happens, could he announce his retirement from football? This week, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach spoke to reporters about whether he'll be with the team next season if the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII.

"My mom and dad told me this when they were working,'' Reid said, per ESPN. They said, 'You'll know when it's time,' and I'm ready to go right now. Let's go. That's what they would tell me when I was young. I was an inquisitive kid and so that's the way I look [at it]. Somewhere you're going to know when it's time. Today's not the day.''

Reid, 65, has been with the Chiefs since 2013 and has seen a lot of success. In his 11 seasons with the team, Reid has led the Chiefs to eight consecutive AFC West titles, four AFC Championships and two Super Bowl wins with the possibility of three if the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He has been a head coach in the NFL since 1999, spending the first half of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles (1999-2012).

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said Reid has not indicated he is planning to retire. "I don't have a sense for what he's thinking,'' Hunt said. "I do know he's really engaged and enjoying it and I have no sense that he's going to be ready to retire in the near future. But in terms of how long it goes, I don't know. Certainly, I hope it's a long time in the future, but we'll just have to see as we go.''

Super Bowl LVIII will kick off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+.