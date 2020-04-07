Tom Brady’s Buccaneers Jerseys Revealed

Tom Brady got Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans excited last month, as he left the New England Patriots to sign a two-year deal with Bucs. And now, fans can by a Tom Brady Buccaneers No. 12 jersey. On Tuesday, the Bucs unveiled their new uniforms, and shortly after the announcement, the team revealed three sets of Brady jerseys fans can buy.

According to the team website, the new uniforms are dedicated to the 2002 team that won the Super Bowl. Team owner Malcolm Glazer said: “This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans. We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way. The refreshed classic design of our home and away combinations bridges our past with our exciting new future, and we are confident it will resonate with our fans.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along with Brady joining the team, and the upcoming Super Bowl will be played in Tampa, Florida, going back to the old-school uniforms is fitting. As for Brady, he’s hoping he can be the guy who gets the Bucs back to the Super Bowl, as he did it nine times with the Patriots. When Brady spoke to the media shortly after he signed with the Bucs, he revealed why he was drawn to the NFC South team.

“There were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches, and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish the goal of what playing football is, which is to win,” he added. “I’m going to try to do everything I can in my position and what I’m responsible for to make that happen. And I’ve got to trust that everyone else is doing the exact same thing. In that part, it’s no different than what I’ve experienced for 20 years in my own role.”

With the addition of Brady, it doesn’t mean the Bucs are a lock to reach the Super Bowl. In fact, the Bucs will have to find a way to win the division because Drew Brees is back with the New Orleans Saints. Brees has led the Saints to three consecutive division crowns, and he’s the NFL‘s all-time leading passer.