Tom Brady Bolts From Press Conference After 1 Minute, Shows Anger Following Loss to Washington Football Team

Tom Brady was not happy with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers’ 29-19 loss to the Washington Football team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion spoke to reporters on Sunday but left the press conference one minute after arriving. Brady took three questions from reporters before leaving.

“Who wants to start? Make it quick.” Brady said at the start of the press conference. Brady gave quick answers during his press conference, including the one about him throwing two interceptions in the loss. “We started with the ball, they came away with it,” Brady said. The Buccaneers have lost their last two games, and Brady has not been playing his best football during that span. In the two games, Brady has thrown four interceptions. He only threw three in his first six games this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/JennaLaineESPN/status/1460004985341685764?s=20

Brady wasn’t the only member of the Buccaneers who was not happy after the game. “I was hoping I wouldn’t say I was embarrassed again, but that display was very reminiscent of the last one,” said head coach Bruce Arians, per the team’s official website. “It’s baffling to me after the week of practice I watched these guys have that we could play that poorly. We’ve got to show up on Sundays. We’re doing a heck of a job on Monday through Friday, but we’re not showing up on Sundays.”

The Buccanneers have a target on their back as they are the defending world champions. This means they are going to get the best effort from every team they face this year. As bad things are right now for the Buccanneers, they are still in a good position to reach the playoffs and make a run at the Super Bowl. With a 6-3 record, Tampa Bay is still in first place in the NFC South and has the fourth place spot in the NFC standings. However, Brady and the rest of the Buccaneers know they have to turn things around quickly to maintain the lead in their division.

“It’s very disappointing,” Arians said. “It’s very alarming to watch the energy level in practice and show up with the lack of execution and energy that it takes to win in this league on Sundays. We’ve got a lot of soul-searching to do.”