Tom Brady Destroys Tablet During Shutout Loss to Saints

Tom Brady was very angry on Sunday night. In the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game on Sunday Night Football, Brady was seen slamming a tablet to the ground after throwing an interception. The pick by Brady not only ended the Buccaneers’ chances of winning the game but he was shut out for the third time in his career and the first time since 2006, according to StatMuse. The final score of the game was 9-0.

“We just didn’t execute, obviously,” Brady said after the game, per the Buccaneers’ official website. “It was just a tough night. Didn’t do much of anything right. We’ve got to get a lot better, got to get back to work. There’s a lot of football left and we’ll see if we can go get a win next week.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/ActionNetworkHQ/status/1472781085876518915?s=20

Brady finished the day with 214 yards and no touchdown to go along with the interception. This was the first time since Week 4 of the season that Brady didn’t throw a touchdown pass in a game. And his passer rating of 57.1 is his lowest this season. The Buccaneers were dealing with a lot of injuries during the game, but Brady didn’t make any excuses.

“A lot of guys got banged up tonight but that’s part of football,” Brady added. “We’ll try to figure out who can go in and fill some roles and play great football. We’re going to have to put together a great week this week.” As tough as the loss was and as bad as Brady played, the Buccanneers are still in a good position to make another run at the Super Bowl. With a 10-4 record, Tampa Bay just needs one more win the clinch the NFC South. But now the focus for the Buccaneers is moving on as they have three games remaining before the regular season ends.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1472780270357127170?s=20

“We just didn’t play well enough,” Brady said. “I think it was just about one game, how we could win the game, but obviously if you don’t score points you’re not going to win. Tough night. I don’t think we were much good at anything tonight. I wish it was just one thing. It was a lot of things.”