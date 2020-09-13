Titans First-Round Pick Isaiah Wilson Arrested for DUI Ahead of First Game

✖

The Tennessee Titans kick off the 2020 season on Monday night with a game against the Denver Broncos. Before the game, however, Isaiah Wilson is facing legal issues. The first-round pick was arrested on Friday night for driving under the influence.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office website, authorities arrested Wilson at 11:29 p.m. on Friday. He was bonded out at 1:28 a.m. on Saturday. The arrest prompted a statement from the organization. "We are aware of the situation. This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team and we are working through details on how to proceed," the Titans said.

An eyewitness report said that Wilson was doing donuts in an intersection on Friday night. He lost control of the vehicle and hit a concrete wall. Wilson blew a .107 and .113 after authorities pulled him over, which exceeded Tennessee's Blood Alcohol Content limit of .08.

A first-round pick out of Georgia, Wilson landed with the Titans as the 29th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the final first-round pick to sign his rookie contract and struggled to see the field during training camp. The Titans placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice, and he reportedly struggled with his conditioning. The team had hopes of using Wilson to replace the departed Jack Conklin on the offensive line, but issues have hampered his career.

The arrest on Friday is Wilson's second legal issue of his early NFL career. He also drew attention in August after attending an off-campus party at Tennessee State University. This party attracted the attention of campus police. When officers arrived at the scene, Wilson contemplated jumping off a second-story balcony to avoid getting caught.

"Mr. Wilson got up from the couch and ran to the balcony attempting to jump from the second floor," a report from Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com stated. Wilson received a trespass warning while the TSU students received violations for drug, curfew and runaway. The Titans later said that the organization would handle the situation internally.

"We're aware of the situation at TSU during a no-visitors policy and continue to stress the importance of good decision making as we go outside the facility," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. At the time of the incident, reports surfaced that rookie running back Darryton Evans was at the party as well. However, the campus police did not identify him there. His agent also told Kuharsky that the reports were not true.