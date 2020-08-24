Titans' Isaiah Wilson Attended Off-Campus Party, Nearly Jumped off Balcony to Evade Officers

✖

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson recently attended a party at Tennessee State University off-campus apartments that caught the attention of campus police, according to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com. When officers arrived, Wilson thought about jumping off a second-story balcony to avoid getting caught. Kuharsky said the report didn't indicate how many people were at the party, but if there were more than 15 people, Wilson could be punished for violating NFL rules to protect players from the spread of COVID-19.

"Mr. Wilson got up from the could and ran to the balcony attempting to jump from the second floor," the reported stated. Wilson received a trespass warning while the TSU students received violations for drug, curfew and runaway. The Titans were notified of the situation and said they will handle the situation internally.

"We're aware of the situation at TSU during a no-visitors policy and continue to stress the importance of good decision making as we go outside the facility," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. There were reports of another Titans player, Darryton Evans, being at the party. But campus police never identified him there, and his agent told Kuharsky said the reports aren't true.

Wilson was drafted by the Titans No. 29 overall in April. He began camp on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which meant he either tested positive for COVID or came in close contact with someone who had the virus. The off-campus party happened on Aug. 15, and Wilson spoke to reporters the following day about his experience in camp during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Definitely safe to say that what we have in place is protecting us and keeping players safe, and ensuring we have a safe workplace to do our job, speaking for myself specifically," he said. "But I think it's a great job being done right now."

The Titans have high expectations for Wilson as they hope he can replace Jack Conklin on the offensive line. After spending four years with the Titans, Conklin signed a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. The Titans are looking to keep their offensive line intact as much as possible since they are looking to make a run at the Super Bowl. Last year, the Titans made the playoffs with the 9-7 record and lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.