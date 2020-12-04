Tim Tebow's Wife Demi-Leigh: What to Know

✖

Tim Tebow is now a married man as he tied the knot with Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in January. The couple got engaged in January 2019 after stating their relationship in 2017. Tebow is known for his time at the University of Florida and the NFL. But here's what we know about Demi-Leigh.

The 25-year old was born and raised in South Africa. She Graduated from North-West University in 2017, and shortly after that, she won Miss South Africa. The win led to her being invited to both Miss World and Miss Universe 2017. However, Demi-Leigh only competed in Miss Universe as the dates of the two pageants coincided. It was a good move for Demi-Leigh as she won Miss Universe, becoming the second woman from South Africa to win the title. She was Miss Universe until Dec. 17, 2018, when she crowned Carrona Gray from the Phillippines as her successor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi-Leigh Tebow (@demitebow)

"I competed in a few pageants when I was younger, signed with Boss Models Jhb when I was 16 years old," Demi-Leigh said in an interview with All4Women in 2019. "School and university was always my priority so I only pursued modeling part time through high school and university. Entering Miss South Africa was a dream I had ever since I watched Miss SA for the first time as a seven-year-old girl. I remember what a huge inspiration former titleholders were to me throughout my life and I always hoped I would be able to fulfill that same role for other young women."

Demi-Leigh has over 1.5 million followers on her Instagram account. On the page, Demi-Leigh shows off her modeling photos, her photos with Tebow and the dogs and she also sends some inspirational messages and videos to her followers. And due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Demi-Leigh has been able to spend a lot of time with Tebow.

"I guess you could say that we had an unexpected sort of prolonged honeymoon," Tebow said to PEOPLE in November. "We definitely had more time than we were expecting. While there are a lot of disappointments ... I think it's important to also find a silver lining. And one is that we have had more time together, which is special. Demi-Leigh will support Tebow next year when he returns to the New York Mets organization and plays for one of the minor league affiliates after missing all of last season.