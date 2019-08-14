Tim Tebow’s Fiancee Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Posts Loving Message for His Birthday

In honor of his 32nd birthday on Aug. 14, former NFL quarterback-turned-baseball player, Tim Tebow was greeted with a heartfelt birthday message from his fiancee, model and 2017 Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters who went on to detail the impact he has had on her life since the two first started dating.

“Happy birthday my love! Because of you, I dare to dream more, live more, and give more,” Nel-Peters wrote on Instagram. “I don’t remember falling in love with you in a single moment, I realize it’s because I’m falling everyday and there’s no end in sight. One day is not enough to honor and celebrate you, I can’t wait to do that everyday for the rest of our lives. I love you so incredibly much.”

The two have been engaged since January and spending a lot more time together in recent months following Nel-Peters’ family tragedy earlier this spring when she lost her 13-year-old sister due to cerebellar agenesis and Tebow suffering an unfortunate injury that ended his career.

According to AOL, Tebow was originally injured while fielding a ball. He suffered a cut that required eight stitches in his left hand and was shut down for the season by the Mets.

This is the second season that ended prematurely for Tebow after a broken bone in his hand ended his All-Star season with Double-A Binghamton in 2018. Since seeing his NFL career come to an end, Tebow has been striving to gain ground and potentially join MLB, but the injuries have been a cause for concern.

Fortunately, it doesn’t matter to Nel-Peters whether Tebow is officially called up to the Mets or if he pursues a different career path. She simply loves him for who he is and will continue to do so once they are married.

In an interview with ESPN last year, Tebow confirmed their relationship, opening up about Nel-Peters, and sharing with radio listeners just how special she was.

“She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” Tebow said. “I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful.”