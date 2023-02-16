Tim McCarver, Two-Time World Series Champion and Hall of Fame Broadcaster, Dead at 81

Tim McCarver, a two-time World Series Champion who became a legendary baseball broadcaster died on Thursday, MLB announced. He was 81 years old. The league said the cause of death was heart failure, and he was with his family when he died in Memphis Tennessee, according to ESPN.

McCarver began his MLB playing career in 1959 when he joined the St. Louis Cardinals. The former catcher was with the team through the 1969 season and led them to World Series championships in 1964 and 1967. And during his run in St. Louis, McCarver was selected to play in the All-Star game in 1966 and 1967. He also played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Montreal Expos, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies while returning to the Cardinals in 1973. He finished his playing career in 1980 and recorded a .271 batting average with 97 home runs and 645 RBIs.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Cardinals Hall of Fame catcher Tim McCarver.



A two-time World Series champion, McCarver caught 12 seasons in St. Louis over his 21-year career.



Our condolences go out to the McCarver family and his many baseball friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/5Yrh39PRt5 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 16, 2023

"Tim McCarver was an All-Star, a World Series Champion, a respected teammate, and one of the most influential voices our game has known," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "As a player, Tim was a key part of great Cardinals and Phillies teams in his 21-year career. In the booth, his analysis and attention to detail brought fans closer to our game and how it is played and managed. Tim's approach enhanced the fan experience on our biggest stages and on the broadcasts of the Mets, the Yankees and the Cardinals.

"All of us at Major League Baseball are grateful for Tim's impact on sports broadcasting and his distinguished career in our National Pastime. I extend my deepest condolences to Tim's family, friends and the generations of fans who learned about our great game from him."

Following his playing career, McCarver worked as an analyst and play-by-play voice for the Phillies, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Cardinals and Giants from 1980-2019. He was also an analyst for ABC, CBS and Fox and called a then-record 23 World Series and 20 All-Star games. He won three Sports Emmy Awards and was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2016.

"The Phillies are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tim McCarver and extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, former teammates and colleagues," Phillies owner John Middleton said in a statement. "Tim joined the Phillies at the height of his career and returned for his final six seasons as a veteran leader, helping the club to three straight NLCS appearances and, ultimately, their first-ever World Series title. Following his playing career, fans throughout the world, including here in Philadelphia, listened to him describe their favorite team's most iconic moments with professionalism and class. For Tim's leadership, friendship and voice, the Phillies are forever grateful."