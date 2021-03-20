Tiger Woods Update: Latest Crash Investigation Finding Is Concerning

✖

Following a single-car rollover crash on Feb. 23, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has been investigating why Tiger Woods went off the road. New evidence is available that reveals concerning information about the incident. The golfer reportedly did not apply pressure to the brakes before the incident.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said that they believe Woods never hit the brakes as he careened off the road. The sources also said that there is no evidence that he took his foot off of the gas pedal. The authorities have been examining all aspects of the crash, including multiple videos, the vehicle's black box, and the crash site. The early reports indicate that Woods did not try to prevent the crash once he lost control of the Hyundai SUV.

The sources also told TMZ that Woods was not speeding before the single-car rollover crash. He was reportedly driving "normal" but the evidence indicates that he was accelerating and speeding before losing control. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said after the crash that there was no evidence that the golfer was impaired and that there was no evidence of alcohol. He did not obtain a warrant to draw blood and test for medications.

"The deputy at the scene assessed the condition of Tiger Woods and there was no evidence of any impairment whatsoever," Villanueva said. "He was lucid, no odor of alcohol, no evidence of any medication, narcotics or anything like that would bring that into question. So that was not a concern at the time. So therefore, obviously no field sobriety test and no DRE."

There has been speculation since the crash that Ambien could have led to the crash. USA Today Sports spoke to multiple experts about the incident, who said a medical emergency or other medicines could have been the cause. However, Charles Schack, a former New Hampshire state police trooper who is now president of Crash Experts, suggested that Woods' history with Ambien could serve as an explanation. "But I know where you look at the prior conduct and suspect there may be something else here at play," Schack said

While the investigation continues, Woods is providing updates about his recovery. He released a statement on Twitter and said that he was back home after stints at two different hospitals. He thanked the medical professionals that cared for him, as well as the fans who offered support.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods' statement said. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks. Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."