Tiger Woods Car Crash Prompts Sheriff's Department to Execute Warrant for Black Box Data

✖

There is an update regarding the Tiger Woods car crash. A warrant has been obtained to retrieve the black box from Woods' vehicle. A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Sheriffs' Department told Entertainment Tonight that the "Traffic collision investigators are continuing the investigation into the cause of the collision involving Mr. Woods."

"On March 1, 2021, they executed a search warrant to retrieve data from the vehicles' black box,'" the statement said "At this time, there is no additional information regarding the recovered data." Last week, Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who said the incident that happened last week was "simply an accident," confirmed that investigators are looking into the black box data.

"They are gonna go through it and see if they can find out what was the performance in the vehicle and what was happening at the time of impact," Villanueva said on a Facebook Live video. "And with that, they will have more information that they can attribute to the cause of the accident." Woods was involved in a single-car accident on February 23. He was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and then transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center later in the week. Woods suffered injuries to his legs and fellow golfers paid tribute to him by wearing red and black on Sunday.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts," Woods wrote Twitter. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time." Woods is a big reason why young golfers today are in the sport. He will recover from his injury but when will the 45-year-old return to the golf course.

"He still has the most important component to recovery which is mental resilience," Dr. Oz. stated when talking to TMZ about Woods' recovery. "This man can do what no one else can do. So with the strength of his mind and fortitude, I do think he'll be back and I think he'll come back to full speed." Woods is arguably the best golfer in history. In his career, Woods has won 15 major championships, including five Masters. His last major championship win came at the Masters in 2019, which was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open.