Tiger Woods Speaks out on Controversial Pro Golf Rule Change

In March, the R&A and USGA proposed a new rule that would introduce a shorter golf ball that would be used at professional events. The rule has sparked some strong reactions from PGA Tour pros, experts and fans, but what does Tiger Woods think? While speaking to reporters at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, Woods shared some surprising thoughts on the move.

"I think this should have happened a long time ago," Woods told reporters, per Golf.com. "I've been of the position if you play in a pro event or you have a P next to your name, you should be playing a pro ball. If you have an A next to your name and you're playing an amateur event, you should use an amateur ball."

Woods went on to mention the Augusta National Golf Club as an example of why a change needed to be made. "Not every golf course can be like Augusta National and move property and moving holes back," he said. "There's only so many golf courses you can do that on, and we still want to be able to play the old traditional great golf courses."

If the proposal is adopted, it would begin on Jan. 1, 2026. "Hitting distances at the elite level of the game have consistently increased over the past 20, 40, and 60 years. It's been two decades since we last revisited our testing standards for ball distances," Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA, said in a statement. "Predictable, continued increases will become a significant issue for the next generation if not addressed soon. The MLR we are proposing is simple to implement, forward-looking and does so without any impact on the recreational game. We are taking the next steps in this process, guided first and foremost by doing what's right by the entire game."

Woods made the comments as his career on the PGA Tour is winding down. He's taking part in the Masters, but it's not clear how many tournaments he will play in before he announces his retirement. The 47-year-old golf legend has been slowed down due to the injury he suffered in a car accident that happened outside Los Angeles over two years ago.