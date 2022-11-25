Tiger Woods Shares Good News About His Golf Future

It looks like Tiger Woods will play in more tournaments shortly. According to the Associated Press, the golf legend will compete in the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie. The duo competed in the tournament last year and finished in second place behind Jon Daly and his son. The 2022 PNC Championship will take place from Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and air on NBC.

"We have been looking forward to this week all year," Woods said. "This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast."

Woods has not been participating in a lot of tournaments since his car accident that happened early last year. The last tournament Woods competed in was in July when he missed the cut at the British Open. He is playing in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas next week and will also take part in a made-for-TV exhibition on Dec. 10 with Roy McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith.

In an interview with Golf Digest last year, Woods talked about how he enjoys watching his son play. "I went to golf tournaments to watch him play, and I'm looking at some of these scores he's shooting and I said, 'How the hell are you shooting such high scores? I gotta go check this out,'" Woods said.

"So I'd watch him play and he's going along great, he has one bad hole, he loses his temper, his temper carries him over to another shot and another shot and it compounds itself. I said, 'Son, I don't care how mad you get. Your head could blow off for all I care just as long as you're 100 percent committed to the next shot. That's all that matters. That next shot should be the most important shot in your life. It should be more important than breathing. Once you understand that concept, then I think you'll get better.'" Woods has won a total of 15 major championships in his career and was recently inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.