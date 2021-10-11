Tiger Woods Returns to Golf Course With Son Charlie

Tiger Woods is getting closer to returning to action. Images of the golf superstar emerged online as he was seen back on the golf course with his son Charlie. Woods was not playing but was watching the action at a junior tournament in Florida this weekend. This comes nearly eight months after Woods was involved in a single-car crash in the Los Angeles area.

In the photo, Woods, 45, is pictured with his son competing in the event. He was wearing golf gear and a sleeve on his right leg. Woods’ girlfriend Erica is also in the photo, and it’s one of the few times since the accident Woods has been spotted out in public. According to TMZ Sports, Wood was in “great spirits” during his time at the tournament. Woods also spoke to fans, thanking them for the encouraging words.

https://twitter.com/GolfWRX/status/1446871684221374464?s=20

Along with staying out of the public eye, Woods hasn’t talked too much about the accident. In an interview with Golf Digest in May, Woods talked about the pain he was dealing with after the accident. “This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said to Golf Digest. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

Woods was also asked he will play golf again. He didn’t give an answer but said, “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.” Woods suffered injuries to his right leg and foot that led to multiple surgeries. While not being able to play golf, Woods has been showing his support for other golfers on the PGA Tour while he continues to recover.

“In the last few days, I received word from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23 in Los Angeles has been completed and closed,” Woods said in a statement in April. “I am so grateful to both the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911. I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzales and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital.”