Tiger Woods Makes Big Announcement About Golf Career

Tiger Woods just made a big announcement when it comes to his golf career. The 46-year-old went to Twitter to announce he will return to the golf course on Dec. 1 to take part in the Hero World Challenge. The event will take place in the Bahamas, and this will be the first tournament for Woods since missing the cut at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews on July 15.

Woods is the tournament host, and the event benefits his foundation. There will be a 20-man field that includes Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland who is the defending champion. Last year, Woods appeared at the World Hero Challenge and it was his first public appearance since the car accident he was in February.

"There's a lot to look forward to, a lot of hard work to be done—being patient and progressing at a pace that is aggressive but not over the top. Obviously, when I get in the gym and I get flowing and the endorphins get going, I want to go, go, go," he said to Golf Digest last year before the World Hero Challenge. "That's how I've been able to win so many tournaments. But then again, everyone reminds me at what cost? Look at you now. Pre-accident I was what? Ten surgeries. That's just the wear and tear of doing my sport, of just trying to push it to win everything I possibly can. To win every single tournament I played in, I would do everything I possibly could. Like any sport, there's a cost to it."

Along with the Hero World Challenge, Woods announced he will play in the seventh edition of The Match with Rory McIlroy on Dec. 10. He's also expected to play with his son, Charlie, in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 17-18. Woods has not yet announced he will be in the event, according to ESPN.

The last tournament on the PGA Tour Woods won was in Oct. 2019 when he beat Hideki Matsuyama in the Zozo Championship. In April of that year, Woods won the Masters Tournament and it was his fifth time winning the event and the 15th major championship of his career.