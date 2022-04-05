Tiger Woods Plans to Play the 2022 Masters, and Golf Fans Are Buzzing

By Brian Jones

Tiger Woods is planning to play the Masters this week. The golf legend made the announcement on Tuesday and revealed that he will make it official on Wednesday following a practice session at Augusta National. Woods has been practicing the last few days and is looking to play in his first tournament since December.

"Walking's the hard part. This is not an easy walk to begin with, and given the condition my leg is in, it's even more difficult," Woods said. "Seventy-two holes is a long road. It's going to be a tough challenge and a challenge I'm up for."  In February 2021, Woods was involved a car accident in the Los Angeles area and suffered seven damage to his right leg. He has been rehabbing ever since and returned to action in December for the PNC Championship. 

"I'm very lucky, very lucky," Woods told reporters in February at the Genesis Invitational. "As a lot of you guys know, I didn't know if I was going to have the right leg or not. So, to be able to have my right leg still here, it's huge. I still have a lot of issues with it, but it's mine, and I'm very thankful for that. Thankful for all the surgeons and doctors and nurses that, for all the countless surgeries that we went through and countless rehabs and the PT sessions are brutal, but it's still mine and I'm very thankful for that."  Here's a look at fans buzzing about Woods' return to the Masters.

Excitement

One fan wrote: "Best of luck. It's weird he's same 46 years old now that Jack was in 1986 when he won his final Masters. Yep, makes us all feel old perhaps."

No Cuts

Another person wrote: "If Tiger woods even gets Top 10 or Top 20, it'll be one of the most amazing accomplishments in sports history. 13 months ago he couldn't walk, talks of amputating his leg, all from a car crash that he almost died in, which caused the leg injury. It would be incredible to watch."

GOAT

One Twitter user wrote: "Everyone else in the field just felt a shiver down their spine. It's go time."

Unstoppable

Martha MacCallum of Fox News said: "17 months…somehow we just knew that if it could be done, [Tiger Woods] would prove it. Is there anyone in sports with more toughness? Incredible and hopeful message for all."

Bigger Than Golf

One fan mentioned: "If [Tiger Woods] makes the cut for this years Masters, he has to go down as overcoming the most adversity of any professional athlete!"

Oh My God

Golf pro Willy Wilcox said: "There goes [Tiger Woods] sweeping us off our feet all over again. He is the hero we all need. "

Time to Watch Golf

And this fan wrote: "I don't even watch Golf but I'm watching this for Tiger because I feel like we're lucky and shouldn't be getting this miracle."

