Tiger Woods Plans to Play the 2022 Masters, and Golf Fans Are Buzzing

Tiger Woods is planning to play the Masters this week. The golf legend made the announcement on Tuesday and revealed that he will make it official on Wednesday following a practice session at Augusta National. Woods has been practicing the last few days and is looking to play in his first tournament since December.

"Walking's the hard part. This is not an easy walk to begin with, and given the condition my leg is in, it's even more difficult," Woods said. "Seventy-two holes is a long road. It's going to be a tough challenge and a challenge I'm up for." In February 2021, Woods was involved a car accident in the Los Angeles area and suffered seven damage to his right leg. He has been rehabbing ever since and returned to action in December for the PNC Championship.

"I'm very lucky, very lucky," Woods told reporters in February at the Genesis Invitational. "As a lot of you guys know, I didn't know if I was going to have the right leg or not. So, to be able to have my right leg still here, it's huge. I still have a lot of issues with it, but it's mine, and I'm very thankful for that. Thankful for all the surgeons and doctors and nurses that, for all the countless surgeries that we went through and countless rehabs and the PT sessions are brutal, but it's still mine and I'm very thankful for that." Here's a look at fans buzzing about Woods' return to the Masters.