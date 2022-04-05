Tiger Woods Plans to Play the 2022 Masters, and Golf Fans Are Buzzing
Tiger Woods is planning to play the Masters this week. The golf legend made the announcement on Tuesday and revealed that he will make it official on Wednesday following a practice session at Augusta National. Woods has been practicing the last few days and is looking to play in his first tournament since December.
"Walking's the hard part. This is not an easy walk to begin with, and given the condition my leg is in, it's even more difficult," Woods said. "Seventy-two holes is a long road. It's going to be a tough challenge and a challenge I'm up for." In February 2021, Woods was involved a car accident in the Los Angeles area and suffered seven damage to his right leg. He has been rehabbing ever since and returned to action in December for the PNC Championship.
"I'm very lucky, very lucky," Woods told reporters in February at the Genesis Invitational. "As a lot of you guys know, I didn't know if I was going to have the right leg or not. So, to be able to have my right leg still here, it's huge. I still have a lot of issues with it, but it's mine, and I'm very thankful for that. Thankful for all the surgeons and doctors and nurses that, for all the countless surgeries that we went through and countless rehabs and the PT sessions are brutal, but it's still mine and I'm very thankful for that." Here's a look at fans buzzing about Woods' return to the Masters.
Excitement
TIGER WOODS IS PLAYING THE 2022 MASTERS!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/ZgbL2ouDgs pic.twitter.com/Qbzgqh4glU— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 5, 2022
One fan wrote: "Best of luck. It's weird he's same 46 years old now that Jack was in 1986 when he won his final Masters. Yep, makes us all feel old perhaps."prevnext
No Cuts
Reminder: Tiger Woods has NEVER missed a cut as a pro at Augusta National 🐅 pic.twitter.com/4rFoulGUPi— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 5, 2022
Another person wrote: "If Tiger woods even gets Top 10 or Top 20, it'll be one of the most amazing accomplishments in sports history. 13 months ago he couldn't walk, talks of amputating his leg, all from a car crash that he almost died in, which caused the leg injury. It would be incredible to watch."prevnext
GOAT
🚨Asked if he believes he can win The Masters, Tiger Woods puts the world on notice.
“I do.”
Absolute 🐐— TWLEGION (@TWlegion) April 5, 2022
One Twitter user wrote: "Everyone else in the field just felt a shiver down their spine. It's go time."prevnext
Unstoppable
Unstoppable that man is https://t.co/dDxnGJqYmW— Nicole H (@NickiFBabyy) April 5, 2022
Martha MacCallum of Fox News said: "17 months…somehow we just knew that if it could be done, [Tiger Woods] would prove it. Is there anyone in sports with more toughness? Incredible and hopeful message for all."prevnext
Bigger Than Golf
Tiger is truly larger than golf lol https://t.co/7ldkX52zBo— Tyrone “ Big K “ Koppel (@iAmEarlLaw) April 5, 2022
One fan mentioned: "If [Tiger Woods] makes the cut for this years Masters, he has to go down as overcoming the most adversity of any professional athlete!"prevnext
Oh My God
Oh my god oh my god oh my god oh my god oh my god oh my god oh my god https://t.co/0FwFkpuagH— 𝙀𝙡𝙞 𝙎𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙣 (@EliSlovin) April 5, 2022
Golf pro Willy Wilcox said: "There goes [Tiger Woods] sweeping us off our feet all over again. He is the hero we all need. "prevnext
Time to Watch Golf
Well, I will be watching golf for the first time in a long time. LFG!!! https://t.co/0Uq2q28ZBv— Douglas (@TheodorePupples) April 5, 2022
And this fan wrote: "I don't even watch Golf but I'm watching this for Tiger because I feel like we're lucky and shouldn't be getting this miracle."prev