Tiger Woods Accident: Fans Send Well Wishes After Serious Car Crash
Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car crash on Tuesday, which led to him being sent to the hospital. The accident occurred in the Los Angeles, and Woods had to be extricated from the "jaws of life." Authorities said that Woods was the driver of the single-car accident, and the cause of the crash is unclear.
"On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes," a statement said. "The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage." Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, gave an update on Woods' condition.
“He is currently in surgery,” Steinberg told Golf Digest, “and we thank you for your privacy and support.” Steinberg also said that Woods suffered "multiple" leg injuries. Woods, 45, was in California for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV after serving as host for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational this past weekend. On Sunday, he told Jim Nantz of CBS Sports he was hoping to take part in the Masters but is currently dealing with back issues. Here's a look at fans sending well wishes to Woods.
Prayers up for Tiger Woods. 🙏😔 pic.twitter.com/TUwaCO3r6u— Castro1021 (@Castro1021) February 23, 2021
Here's a look at one fan sending a message to Woods and posting a photo of the vehicle. It's clear the accident was very serious, and fans are hoping that Woods is able to recover quickly.
Hope Tiger Woods is okay 🙏🏾— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 23, 2021
Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson is hoping that golf legend is able to recover and return better than ever. In reply to this tweet, one fan wrote, "I hope so too," while another fan added, "Everything good."
Prayers up for @TigerWoods 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 23, 2021
NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns is also sending thoughts and prayers to Woods and his family. A few fans replied with hands together emojis while another fan replied, "Uh oh, haven't seen the word yet. Prayers up!!"
BREAKING: Tiger Woods was rescued with the jaws of life, he sustained multiple leg injuries and is in surgery now.
Pray for this great American patriot!— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 23, 2021
Brigitte Gabriel is calling Woods an "American Patriot." There were some followers who didn't agree with Gabriel, as one person replied, "Hope for the best for Tiger for sure ...but 'great American patriot; might [be] a stretch."
Thoughts and prayers to the 🐐 Tiger Woods 🙏— Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeegNFP) February 23, 2021
There are many who believe that Woods is the greatest golfer of all-time. In his career, Woods has 15 major championships including five Masters. His most recent major title was the Masters in 2019.
prayers out to tiger woods. just yesterday he was golfing with dwyane wade pic.twitter.com/MlPhNeavaF— buckets (@buckets) February 23, 2021
One day before the car crash, Woods was hanging out with NBA legend Dwyane Wade. One fan replied, "Tiger Woods is the [GOAT]!!! Nobody comes close." Another person added "God Speed, [Tiger Woods]."
Prayers up for @TigerWoods 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 23, 2021
NFL star Baker Mayfield is sending his thoughts and prayers to Woods. One follower replied, "I hope he makes a full recovery and gets whatever help he needs... physically and mentally. If he really is facing an addiction crisis, it knows no bounds, and I hope it's addressed before it's too late."