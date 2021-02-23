Tiger Woods Accident: Fans Send Well Wishes After Serious Car Crash

Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car crash on Tuesday, which led to him being sent to the hospital. The accident occurred in the Los Angeles, and Woods had to be extricated from the "jaws of life." Authorities said that Woods was the driver of the single-car accident, and the cause of the crash is unclear.

"On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes," a statement said. "The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage." Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, gave an update on Woods' condition.

“He is currently in surgery,” Steinberg told Golf Digest, “and we thank you for your privacy and support.” Steinberg also said that Woods suffered "multiple" leg injuries. Woods, 45, was in California for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV after serving as host for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational this past weekend. On Sunday, he told Jim Nantz of CBS Sports he was hoping to take part in the Masters but is currently dealing with back issues. Here's a look at fans sending well wishes to Woods.