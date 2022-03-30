Tiger Woods Fuels Speculation That He’s Playing in the 2022 Masters

Tiger Woods is sparking speculation that he’s playing in the Masters Tournament next weekend in Augusta, Georgia. According to multiple reports, the golf superstar played in a practice round at Augusta National this week. If Woods plays in the Masters, it would be the first major tournament for him since being involved in a serious car crash in February 2021.

According to CNN, Woods’ private jet was spotted at an airport near Augusta, leading to many people on social media believing that the 15-time major champion is making a big return. It was then reported that Woods was playing a practice round at Augusta with his son, Charlie, and fellow golf star Justin Thomas.

Golf legend Nick Faldo tweeted: “See Tiger has arrived at Augusta. If he plays, it will be off the charts and another one of the greatest moments at The Masters.” Woods has had his share of memorable moments at the Masters with the most recent being in 2019 when he won it for the fifth time in his career. It was also Woods’ first major championship since winning the U.S. Open in 2008. Here’s a look at fans weighing in on Woods possibly competing in the Masters.

One person said: “Should Tiger Woods play in the Masters and win, they should simply declare an end to all sport. That would be a pinnacle that could simply never be eclipsed.”

Josh Kendall of The Athletic wrote: “Scott Van Pelt on if Tiger Woods plays at Augusta next week: ‘It changes everything. He’s the singular player in the sport. … If he plays, that becomes it’s own lane of coverage. It’s Tiger. We all know what he is.’”

One person wrote: “My guess is he and charlie were practicing the par 3 course and that is what he is going to play. I hope I am wrong and he plays and does well on the full course.”

One person tweeted: “Can’t imagine how Tiger Woods can play in the Masters, months after walking so gingerly when he was just pitching and putting.”

One person responded: “I dont think this was a surprise. Wasnt this round planned? I’m sure I thought it was. I thought we’ve known he was working up to this & may well be waiting to see how he feels in the morning (perhaps even after an early AM stretch & practice sesh) to make a last minute decision.”

Another person predicted: “Tiger Woods is still at Augusta playing practice rounds. I believe he’s gonna play this year. Oh My!!!”

And this person wrote: “He won’t play unless he thinks he can win.Not sure physically he’s there yet.Augusta is probably more physically demanding than any.”