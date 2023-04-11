Tiger Woods Limping Video Emerges Amidst Masters Withdrawal
Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters Tournament on Sunday during the third round due to not being able to walk. And now a video has surfaced of him noticeably limping at the 17th hole on Saturday. Weather in Augusta, Georgia played a role in Woods' limping as there were cold temperatures and rain on Friday and Saturday. Woods injured his leg in a car accident in February 2021 and still deals with the aftermath of the crash.
Woods wasn't in a position to win his sixth Masters this past weekend but made the cut for the 23rd consecutive year. "I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event," Woods said on Saturday after finishing his second round and not being whether he would make the cut, per CBS Sports. "Obviously, I've missed a couple [Masters] with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here. I've loved it. I hope I get a chance to play this weekend. I'm sorry. I got a chance to play on the weekend. I wish I get a chance to play two more rounds." Here's a look at fans reacting to Woods limping during the Masters.
The Video
Tiger Woods. Painful to watch. 😬 pic.twitter.com/kMV9WxViQo— McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 8, 2023
One person wrote: "No elite sportsman gives up ever it's just the nature of sportsman it's how they have lived and been taught."
Hard to Watch
It’s hard to watch Tiger Woods limping around in Augusta.
Father Time always wins and eventually catches up to the best of us 🍻— Bottoms Up Sports (@bottomsupsport) April 9, 2023
Another person wrote: "Chalk it up Tiger. You tired and we got love for ya. Starting to give Farve vibes."
From Braylon Edwards
This disrespect to @TigerWoods is pathetic. The only reason the majority of you watch golf is because of Tiger. PGA and networks love to use Tiger for bringing in the ratings whether he’s Winning or limping. I don’t mind you annoyed with the coverage of him but F the disrespect .— Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) April 9, 2023
One fan replied: "I enjoy playing golf. Sometimes I watch, sometimes I don't. But if Tiger is playing, I watch every shot. I can't help it. Forever the [GOAT]."
Mad Respect
I've been following this warrior through out his career. Can't overstate the amount of respect I have for him. You truly are the goat @TigerWoods https://t.co/2VHeGpkCZd— Raymond Coble (@Raymondcoble_) April 9, 2023
One Twitter user wrote: "I'm tired of seeing that tiger woods video. the man is golfing in the cold and in the rain with metal rods and pins all in his leg. of course he's limping badly!!!"
Still Injured
Definitely the walk of a man with plantar faceitis. My husband suffers from this plainful foot condition. I hope Tiger can rest up and stay off his feet for a bit. I would hate to have this be the last image if him leaving a majors. https://t.co/NZNrcxAyqh— Cindy McNary (@Nadomom) April 9, 2023
Another Twitter user stated: "Tiger Woods is so visibly injured/limping at The Masters. I know he's had an incredible career, but my heart still breaks for him."
Battling Father Time
Father Time…undefeated. https://t.co/0DA4snVo7g— Kenny5Alive (@kenny5alive) April 9, 2023
One fan wrote: "Tough to watch but also inspirational. Incredible that he's even playing at all after the extent of his injuries."
Is it Over?
This is just sad to watch, my absolute hero growing up just needs to accept that it’s time to throw in the towel, hurts watching this https://t.co/34ckOYGr7k— Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) April 9, 2023
And this person asked: "What is he trying to prove? What's the point? Gary Player is in better shape. He should record a WD on his card and move on with his life."