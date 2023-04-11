Tiger Woods Limping Video Emerges Amidst Masters Withdrawal

By Brian Jones

Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters Tournament on Sunday during the third round due to not being able to walk. And now a video has surfaced of him noticeably limping at the 17th hole on Saturday. Weather in Augusta, Georgia played a role in Woods' limping as there were cold temperatures and rain on Friday and Saturday. Woods injured his leg in a car accident in February 2021 and still deals with the aftermath of the crash. 

Woods wasn't in a position to win his sixth Masters this past weekend but made the cut for the 23rd consecutive year. "I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event," Woods said on Saturday after finishing his second round and not being whether he would make the cut, per CBS Sports. "Obviously, I've missed a couple [Masters] with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here. I've loved it. I hope I get a chance to play this weekend. I'm sorry. I got a chance to play on the weekend. I wish I get a chance to play two more rounds." Here's a look at fans reacting to Woods limping during the Masters. 

The Video

One person wrote: "No elite sportsman gives up ever it's just the nature of sportsman it's how they have lived and been taught."

prevnext

Hard to Watch

Another person wrote: "Chalk it up Tiger. You tired and we got love for ya. Starting to give Farve vibes."

prevnext

From Braylon Edwards

One fan replied: "I enjoy playing golf. Sometimes I watch, sometimes I don't. But if Tiger is playing, I watch every shot. I can't help it. Forever the [GOAT]."

prevnext

Mad Respect

One Twitter user wrote: "I'm tired of seeing that tiger woods video. the man is golfing in the cold and in the rain with metal rods and pins all in his leg. of course he's limping badly!!!"

prevnext

Still Injured

Another Twitter user stated: "Tiger Woods is so visibly injured/limping at The Masters. I know he's had an incredible career, but my heart still breaks for him."

prevnext

Battling Father Time

One fan wrote: "Tough to watch but also inspirational. Incredible that he's even playing at all after the extent of his injuries."

prevnext

Is it Over?

And this person asked: "What is he trying to prove? What's the point? Gary Player is in better shape. He should record a WD on his card and move on with his life."

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of