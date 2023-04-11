Tiger Woods Limping Video Emerges Amidst Masters Withdrawal

Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters Tournament on Sunday during the third round due to not being able to walk. And now a video has surfaced of him noticeably limping at the 17th hole on Saturday. Weather in Augusta, Georgia played a role in Woods' limping as there were cold temperatures and rain on Friday and Saturday. Woods injured his leg in a car accident in February 2021 and still deals with the aftermath of the crash.

Woods wasn't in a position to win his sixth Masters this past weekend but made the cut for the 23rd consecutive year. "I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event," Woods said on Saturday after finishing his second round and not being whether he would make the cut, per CBS Sports. "Obviously, I've missed a couple [Masters] with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here. I've loved it. I hope I get a chance to play this weekend. I'm sorry. I got a chance to play on the weekend. I wish I get a chance to play two more rounds." Here's a look at fans reacting to Woods limping during the Masters.