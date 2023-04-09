Tiger Woods Injured, Bows out of Masters

Tiger Woods is injured. As a result, his 2023 Masters journey has come to an end. Woods announced the news himself via social media, saying his heel injury has been reaggravated.

"I am disappointed to have to WD (withdraw) this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis," Woods wrote. "Thank you to the fans and to [The Masters] who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

Woods' announcement was followed by confirmation by The Masters, as well as loads of sympathy from golf fans. This announcement was expected by some, given some concerning footage of the sports icon limping that was widely shared on social media on Saturday. Continue on to see the footage in question as well as reactions from fans.