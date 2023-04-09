Tiger Woods Injured, Bows out of Masters
Tiger Woods is injured. As a result, his 2023 Masters journey has come to an end. Woods announced the news himself via social media, saying his heel injury has been reaggravated.
"I am disappointed to have to WD (withdraw) this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis," Woods wrote. "Thank you to the fans and to [The Masters] who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"
Woods' announcement was followed by confirmation by The Masters, as well as loads of sympathy from golf fans. This announcement was expected by some, given some concerning footage of the sports icon limping that was widely shared on social media on Saturday. Continue on to see the footage in question as well as reactions from fans.
The Masters' Statement on Tiger Woods' Injury
prevnext
Due to injury, @TigerWoods has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round. #themasters— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023
Tiger Woods Fans React to His Injury
The greens are never the same without you 💔. Quick recovery 🙏— Winnie Njuguna (@shikoWinnie) April 9, 2023
prevnext
Thank you Tiger. Thank you for the memories. Always loved what you did for the sport. Hope you can make it back stronger and give us more memories.— Chandan Ganwani (@chandan_ganwani) April 9, 2023
Tiger Woods Fans Are Hoping for the Golf Icon Recovers Soon
Thank you Tiger. Thank you for the memories. Always loved what you did for the sport. Hope you can make it back stronger and give us more memories.— Chandan Ganwani (@chandan_ganwani) April 9, 2023
prevnext
All the best for a speedy recovery— TeamMateCJ (@cjorgensc189) April 9, 2023
Tiger Woods Was Limping on the Course on Saturday
prevnext
Tiger Woods. Painful to watch. 😬 pic.twitter.com/kMV9WxViQo— McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 8, 2023
Tiger Woods Fans Applaud Him for Trying His Best Despite His Injury
Tough to watch but also inspirational. Incredible that he’s even playing at all after the extent of his injuries— Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) April 9, 2023
prevnext
This is inspirational – he continues to follow his passion in life 👍🏽💓despite the difficulties!— Anna Zieminski (@AnnaZieminski) April 9, 2023
Speculation on Tiger Woods' Masters Future Begins
prev
This might be the last time we see Tiger Woods in the #Masters Field. He just couldn’t walk the 4 rounds with that leg
You’ve got to respect the competitor in him just to make the cut and get this far pic.twitter.com/cLYLWITF7U— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) April 9, 2023