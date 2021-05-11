Inside Tiger Woods' Family Life

Golfer Tiger Woods continues to recover from a near-fatal one-car crash on Feb. 23, when his vehicle swerved into opposing lanes of traffic, hit a tree, and rolled over in Southern California. On April 23, Woods shared a photo of himself using crutches and still wearing a large boot around his right leg. Woods spent weeks in the hospital after the accident and was finally released on March 16.

"My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend," Woods wrote at the time. The 45-year-old suffered comminuted open fractures in his right leg, meaning that the bone broke in at least two places and through his skin. Woods has not released a new update on his health since then. Instead, his latest social media posts celebrated the expansion plans for PopStroke, a chain of restaurants that feature golf courses that Woods co-owns.

The car crash was the latest chapter in a controversial life off the golf course for the 45-year-old Woods. The California native's personal life has made more headlines than his golf career in the past decade before he made a comeback by winning the 2019 Masters. Woods' accident happened just after he had his fifth back surgery.

In the affidavit for a search warrant officials used to obtain the "black box" data recorder of the vehicle Woods drove, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Johann Schoegl said Woods did not even remember driving, reports USA Today. He was found unconscious at the scene of the crash, and when he woke up there, he told deputies he did not remember getting behind the wheel. When he was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for leg injuries, he said the same thing. Schoegl wrote that getting the black box would help authorities in their investigation into the crash.

In early April, the 22-page collision report was released. According to the report, Woods mistakingly thought he was in Florida, not California when he was interviewed at the hospital. He also had low blood pressure and an empty pharmaceutical bottle was found in a backpack at the scene of the crash. It was not known what was in the bottle. The black box data showed Woods was going in a straight line until he steered moments before the crash. "Had (Woods) applied his brakes to reduce his speed or steered to correct the direction of travel, he would not have collided with the center median and the collision would not have occurred," the report by Sgt. Michael Downing read, reports USA Today. While Woods continues to recover, scroll on for a look at his family.