Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor Shares Rare Selfie

Connor Cruise, the youngest of the two children of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, shared a rare pic of himself with a friend on the course at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida on social media. The 29-year-old is the spitting image of his famous father. It’s the latest of the minimal social media posts from him.

Conner lives in Florida. While he prefers life outside of the spotlight, he has let his followers into his life at times by previously sharing photos of himself taking part in recreational activities such as golfing and fishing and hanging out with friends. He has also shared childhood photos of himself and his sister Bella Kidman Cruise. Bella lives and works in London. Connor is a DJ and actor who starred in the 2012 remake of the movie Red Dawn.

Connor Cruise (L) with a friend (Credit: Instagram / theconnorcruise)

During their time together, Tom and Nicole were one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. They met in early 1990 while filming Days of Thunder, in which they co-starred as love interests.Less than one year after finalizing his divorce from Mimi Rogers, Cruise married Kidman in December 1990.

The couple announced their separation in 2001. “Citing the difficulties inherent in divergent careers which constantly keep them apart, they concluded that an amicable separation seemed best for both of them at this time,” their statement said at the time, as reported by Us Weekly.

As her personal life was unraveling, her professional life was on a high. Kidman won an Oscar in 2003. But she says the moment was bittersweet. “I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well,” she told author Dave Karger in his new book, 50 Oscar Nights, according to PEOPLE.

Cruise would later marry actress Katie Holmes and welcome a daughter, Suri. Kidman has been married to country star, Keith Urban, since 2006.