Shudder Reveals 2024 Season of Screams Streaming Lineup for Halloween

Shudder is a go-to destination for all things horror, and this Halloween season, AMC Networks' premium streaming service is giving subscribers a treat with its 2024 Season of Screams lineup. The three-month celebration of the best in horror officially kicked off on Friday the 13th, and is set to run through Nov. 15, featuring a killer lineup of content counting down to Halloween. The terrifying streaming event will keep subscribers screaming all season long with titles like the Russell Crowe-led The Exorcism, a new season of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, and the debut of The Creep Tapes, the highly-anticipated series spinoff of the Mark Duplass-starring Creep movies. It Follows, the streaming return of Mike Flanagan's Hush, the 2011 Halloween-set found footage horror The Houses October Built, Chucky Season 3, all eight Friday the 13th movies, and more add even more scares. Shudder's Season of Screams lineup also features the streaming debut of one of the biggest horror titles of the year: In a Violent Nature. The Chris Nash-directed film puts a spin on the typical slasher by telling the story largely through the killer's perspective. Shudder subscribers unsure of what to watch this Halloween season can dial in to Shudder's Halloween Hotline that gives horror movie recommendations from Shudder's Head of Programming Samuel Zimmerman. They can also tune in to the weekly LIVE Watch Parties, spotlighting new premieres and curated double features, every Friday at 9 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Shudder subscribers can set to spooky mood with The Rise of the Ghoul Log, the beloved hour-long video of the chilling, candlelit pumpkin. Horror fans hoping to binge through Shudder's Halloween content will need a Shudder subscription. You can stream Shudder unlimited via the monthly plan for just $6.99 per month, or save with a yearly membership for $71.88. Shudder also offers a free seven-day trial. The streaming service is also offered for free as part of AMC+, which costs $8.99 monthly or $83.88 annually. Shudder also offers a seven-day free trial.

LIVE Watch Parties (Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Shudder TV) Sept. 13: Neo-Slasher – In A Violent Nature and Lake Bodom

Sept. 20: Zombie Weekend – The Sadness and Undead

Sept. 27: Modern Master – Damian McCarthy's Oddity and Caveat

Oct. 4: Found Footage – V/H/S/Beyond and Hell House LLC

Oct. 11: Horrifying Households – Daddy's Head and Metamorphosis

Oct. 18: Shocking Scourges – MadS and Virus:32

Oct. 25: TBA

Oct. 30: Late Night with the Devil on Devil's Night

Oct. 31: Halloween on Halloween

Nov. 1: Day of the Dead on Day of the Dead – Day of the Dead Collection

'Horror's Greatest' (Shudder Original Series) - New Episodes Every Tuesday Until Season Finale on Sept. 24 Celebrating the very best the genre has to offer, Horror's Greatest is a deep dive into everything we love about horror. From fresh looks at classics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has something for every fright film enthusiast. A gallery of ghoulish pros, including actors, directors, writers, composers, and special effects artists, draw on their unique knowledge to answer the big questions: What are the must-see films in horror's many sub-genres? What's the appeal of horror tropes, and how do today's filmmakers subvert our expectations? What shape does horror take in countries outside of the United States? The answers encompass the breadth of the nightmares we watch for our entertainment. The series features interviews with David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil), Joe Hill (Locke & Key, NOS4A2), Tom Holland (Fright Night, Child's Play), Jenn Wexler (The Sacrifice Game, The Ranger), Jonah Ray Rodrigues (Destroy All Neighbors), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Satanic Hispanics, El Gigante), Alex Winter (Destroy All Neighbors), Tananarive Due (Horror Noire), Swanthula and Dracmorda Boulet (The Boulet Brothers Dragula) and more.

Sept. 13 In A Violent Nature (Shudder Original Film)

When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year-old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem homes in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way. Groundbreaking gruesome slasher from writer and director Chris Nash (ABCs of Death 2).

Sept. 20 Z Nation Seasons 1-5

Three years after the zombie virus has gutted the United States of America, a team of everyday heroes must transport the only known survivor of the plague from New York to California, where the last functioning viral lab waits for his blood.

Sept. 23 Eight Eyes

A mysterious local crashes a couple's vacation through the former Yugoslavia, pulling them deeper into his web of psychic rituals.

Sept. 27 Oddity (Shudder Original Film)

"Dani is restoring an old castle in rural Cork County, Ireland, with her husband Ted, a doctor at a facility for the criminally insane. When Dani is brutally murdered, her blind occultist twin sister Darcy goes after those responsible using inherited haunted items as her tools of revenge. From writer/director Damian McCarthy (Caveat) and starring Carolyn Bracken and Gwilym Lee."

Oct. 1 The Boulet Brothers' Dragula (Shudder Original Series)

Dubbed "Season 666," the next chapter of Emmy-nominated The Boulet Brothers' Dragula is the most ambitious and terrifying yet, with world-renowned actors and directors joining the judges' panel, raising the stakes to hellish new heights. Every episode promises spine-chilling, extreme physical feats that will push the cast of drag superstars to confront their darkest fears. This 10-episode season is bigger, bloodier, and more brutal than anything that's come before, featuring expanded "on location" challenges, twisted new themes for the floorshows, cinematic sequences dripping with dread, and innovative drag that will leave viewers gasping. Season six of the Shudder original series boasts a star-studded lineup of guest judges, including Jennifer Tilly (Actor, Bride of Chucky, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Mike Flannagan (Director, Midnight Mass, Haunting of Hill House), Jamie Clayton (Actor, Hellraiser), Tatiana Maslany (Actor, Orphan Black, She-Hulk), Don Mancini (Creator and Writer of Chucky), Justin Simien (Director, The Haunted Mansion, Dear White People), David Dastmalchian (Actor, Late Night with the Devil, Dune, Suicide Squad), Akela Cooper (Writer, Malignant, M3gan, The Nun 2), Joe Bob Briggs & Darcy(Hosts of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs), Violet Chachki (RuPaul's Drag Race), Alaska Thunderfck (RuPaul's Drag Race), Tananarive Due (Author, Horror Historian), Darren Stein(Director, Jawbreaker), Mathieu Cote (Creator of Dead By Daylight), Landon Cider (Winner of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season Three) and Niohuru X (Winner of The Boulet Brothers' DragulaSeason Five). Hush (Shudder Library Film)

A deaf and muted writer who retreated into the woods to live a solitary life must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears at her window. WNUF Halloween Special

A horror comedy with fake news and commercials section, that was filmed on old video cameras to make it lookike a real VHS recording or a commercial television station's Halloween special from 1987. Exorcist III

A police lieutenant uncovers more than he bargained for as his investigation of a series of murders, which have all the hallmarks of the deceased Gemini serial killer, leads him to question the patients of a psychiatric ward. Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist

Decades before Father Merrin helped save Regan MacNeil's soul, he first encounters the demon Pazuzu in Kenya. Merrin's initial battle with Pazuzu leads to the rediscovery of his faith. Nightbreed

A troubled young man is drawn to a mythical place called Midian where a variety of friendly monsters are hiding from humanity. Meanwhile, a sadistic serial killer is looking for a patsy. Friday the 13th (1980)

A group of teenage camp counselors attempt to re-open an abandoned summer camp with a

tragic past, but they are stalked by a mysterious, relentless killer. Friday the 13th Part II

Five years after the events of the first film, a summer camp next to the infamous Camp Crystal Lake is preparing to open, but the legend of Jason is weighing heavy on the proceedings. Friday the 13th Part III

Jason Voorhees stalks a group of friends who have just arrived to spend the weekend at a cabinnear Crystal Lake. Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

After being announced dead and taken to a morgue, Jason Voorhees spontaneously revives, escapes from the hospital, and stalks a group of friends renting a house in the countryside near Crystal Lake. Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Still haunted by his past, Tommy Jarvis, who, as a child, killed Jason Voorhees, is sent to a secluded halfway house in the countryside, where the killing of a young man triggers a brutal series of murders in the area. Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Tommy Jarvis exhumes Jason Voorhees to cremate his corpse, but inadvertently brings him back to life instead. The newly revived killer seeks revenge, and Tommy may be the only one who can stop him. Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Jason Voorhees is accidentally freed from his watery prison by a telekinetic teenager. Now, only she can stop him. Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Takes Manhattan

Jason Voorhees is accidentally awakened from his watery grave and ends up stalking a ship full of graduating high school students headed to Manhattan. The Houses October Built (2011)

Every October, over 30 million people will visit Halloween Haunted Houses. This film sheds light on the dark world of haunting. 3 From Hell

After barely surviving prison, the demented Firefly clan go on the run, unleashing a whole new wave of murder, madness and mayhem. Rob Zombie's 31

Five carnival workers are kidnapped and held hostage in an abandoned, hellish compound where they are forced to participate in a violent game, the goal of which is to survive twelve hours against a gang of sadistic clowns. The Devil's Rejects

The murderous, backwoods Firefly family take to the road to escape the vengeful Sheriff Wydell, who is not afraid of being as ruthless as his target. Lords of Salem

Radio DJ Heidi is sent a box containing a record – a "gift from the Lords." The sounds within the grooves trigger flashbacks of her town's violent past. Is Heidi going mad, or are the Lords back to take revenge on Salem, Massachusetts? Rob Zombie's Halloween

After being committed for 15 years, Michael Myers, now a grown man and still very dangerous, escapes from the mental institution and immediately returns to Haddonfield to find his baby sister, Laurie. Rob Zombie's Halloween II

Laurie Strode struggles to come to terms with her brother Michael's deadly return to Haddonfield, Illinois; meanwhile, Michael prepares for another reunion with his sister. It Follows

A young woman is followed by an unknown supernatural force after a sexual encounter.

Oct. 4 V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder Original Film)

The popular film anthology will feature six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape. Segments include:

"Stork": Directed by Jordan Downey, screenplay by Downey and Kevin Stewart

"Fur Babies": Written and directed by Christian Long and Justin Long

"Live and Let Dive": Directed by Justin Martinez, story by Martinez and Ben Turner, screenplay by Turner

"Dream Girl": Directed by Virat Pal, written by Pal and Evan Dickson

"Stowaway": Directed by Kate Siegel, written by Mike Flanagan

And a special presentation by Jay Cheel. Chucky Season 3 ((Shudder Library Series)

The comedy horror-drama television series from Child's Play film franchise creator Don Mancini sees Chucky take Washington DC in season 3 as the diabolical doll poses a threat to the President of the United States' staff.

Oct. 7 Demons

A group of random people are invited to a screening of a mysterious movie, only to find themselves trapped in the theater with ravenous demons. Demons II

A group of tenants and visitors are trapped in a 10-story high-rise apartment building infested with demons who proceed to hunt the dwindling humans down. Tenebrae

An American novelist visiting Rome to promote his latest book is stalked and harassed by an obsessed fan who is committing a string of murders that appear to be tributes to his work. Phenomena

A young girl who has an amazing ability to communicate with insects is transferred to an exclusive Swiss boarding school, where her unusual capability might help solve a string of murders.

Oct. 11 Daddy's Head (Shudder Original Film)

In the wake of his father's untimely death, a young boy is left in the eerie solitude of a sprawling country estate with his newly widowed stepmother. His stepmother, struggling to navigate the overwhelming task of parenthood, grows distant, leaving their fragile bond at risk of collapse. Amidst the growing tension, the boy begins to hear unsettling sounds echoing through the corridors. Soon, he is haunted by the presence of a grotesque creature bearing a disturbingly familiar resemblance to his late father. But as the boy's warnings are dismissed as the imagination of a grieving child, the sinister entity tightens its grip on their crumbling lives.

Oct. 15 Audition

A widower takes an offer to screen girls at a special audition, arranged for him by a friend to find him a new wife. The one he fancies is not who she appears to be after all. Noroi: The Curse

A paranormal expert vanishes while filming a documentary about an ancient demon.

Oct. 18 MadS (Shudder Original Film)

Eighteen-year-old Romain has just graduated and makes a stop at his dealer's place to try a new pill. As he heads off to a party, he sees an injured woman on the side of the road and decides to help her, but when she gets in his car, she suddenly smashes her own head against the dashboard, bleeding out until she dies. Is this a bad trip? Or is it something else? One thing is for sure, it's only the beginning of the night.

Oct. 25 Azrael (Shudder Original Film)

In a world in which no one speaks, a mysterious, devout community hunts down a young woman named Azrael who has escaped their imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, she is to be sacrificed to pacify an evil which resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – but Azrael will stop at nothing to ensure her own freedom and survival. From the seeds of this gritty, relentless parable of sacrifice and salvation, comes an immersive, real-time, action horror tale from the visionary minds of Simon Barrett and E.L. Katz and starring Samara Weaving.

Oct. 28 Satan's Little Helper

A naïve young boy becomes the pawn of a serial killer.

Oct. 30 The Exorcism (Shudder Exclusive Film)

Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he's slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play. The film also stars Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, and David Hyde Pierce.