Shakira’s Ex Gerard Pique Says ‘Truth’ Was ‘Not Told’ Regarding Breakup

Pro soccer player Gerard Piqué alluded to his breakup with pop star Shakira in a new interview this weekend, saying that fans still don’t know “the truth” of the split. Piqué and Shakira and Piqué separated in June of 2022, ending an 11-year relationship that included co-parenting two sons. Two years later, Piqué just told CNN that the media narrative hasn’t been entirely accurate.

“In the end, the truth or what happens or occurs is not told in the way it was,” Piqué said. “I cannot control this. The best thing is that in the end I am surrounded by my loved ones, my family, my friends, the people who really know you. They know what you are like and what you do, and that gives me a lot of peace of mind.”

Piqué is one of the star players of Spain’s professional soccer circuit. He and Shakira began dating in 2011 after he appeared in the music video for her song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” Their relationship drew a lot of commentary because Piqué is ten years younger than Shakira. Ultimately, the couple never explicitly announced the reasons for their breakup, and it looks like Piqué still intends to keep things private now.

Piqué did comment on his new relationship with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. He said he is “very happy,” adding: “I feel privileged. The life I have had — being able to play in the club of my life for more than 20 years, have two wonderful children, have an incredible family — it’s amazing.”

Both Piqué and Shakira have said they do not want to share specifics of their breakup with the public for the sake of their sons – 11-year-old Milan and 9-year-old Sasha. They said as much in their brief joint statement to the press when they first broke up, and Piqué reiterated it last year in an interview with El Pais. He said: “Everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children. It is about protecting them. That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father.”

Still, that hasn’t stopped Piqué and Shakira from throwing subtle jabs at each other here and there. Last year, when Piqué and Marti went “Instagram official,” Shakira seemed to mock them in “BZRP Music Session #53,” where she sang: “I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don’t even know what happened to you / You are so strange that I can’t even distinguish you / I’m worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”