Tiger Woods Car Crash: Why He Might Not See His Kids After the Accident

While Tiger Woods is still in recovery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center following his car accident, he probably won't be getting a visit from his kids anytime soon. Not only has COVID-19 restrictions made it incredibly hard for family members to be by their loved one's side, but one source is saying Woods doesn't really want his kids to see him in this kind of shape; it may be too much for them. They're currently with their mom, Elin Nardegren, and Woods is said to want it that way until he is fully healed.

"Tiger has been in contact with his kids, but while he recovers, he's fine with them being with Elin in Florida," the insider told HollywoodLife. "He feels that it would be too dramatic for them to see their dad hurt. He's reassured them that he's getting better each day and everything's going to be all right. Everyone's taking things day by day." Woods shares to kids with his ex-wife: Sam, 13, and Charlie, 11.

The professional golfer was involved in a terrifying, one-car accident on Feb. 23 and as the days have passed, new details are emerging. It was recently reported that the L.A. County Sheriff was able to get a search warrant for the black box in Woods' SUV. According to TMZ, the warrant was approved due to a possible crime being suspected. The outlet specifically cited "misdemeanor reckless driving" as what sources stated Woods could potentially face.

The source was careful to clarify that the words" reckless driving" do not appear in the warrant, but TMZ notes that a judge is not legally allowed to sign off on a search warrant unless some kind of probable cause is suspected. The outlet reported that its source explained that one of two circumstances likely took place. The first being that someone from the Sheriff's Department went into the judge's chambers and spoke privately about the case using the term "reckless driving." The second that the judge reviewed the search warrant and simply implied reckless driving from it.

The source was eager to stress that impaired driving was not considered as a possible cause for the crash. The crash was initially labeled as "purely accidental" although that changed quickly after. The 45-year-old is said to have no recollection of the car crash, going as far to say "he did not know and did not even remember driving." The legal paperwork detailed, "He repeated that he did not know and did not remember driving." His doctors believe that he has a long and extensive recovery ahead of him due to his serious injuries.