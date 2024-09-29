Matt Damon's Family Going Through 'Major Adjustment'

The 'Oppenheimer' star and his family are in need of a readjustment.

Matt Damon is going through a bit of a transition period at home with his family. The Oppenheimer star and Oscar winner admits to E! News that his home life is changing with another child heading to college.

Damon and his wife, Luciana Damon, share four girls together: Alexia Barroso, 26, Isabella, 18, Gia, 16, and Stella, 13. With Isabella heading to school, the adjustment at home is evident.

"We have a 26-year-old, so we've been through this once before but it's still a major adjustment for us and for her sisters," Damon told the outlet. "It's a different household with one less person there. So, it's a big adjustment."

It's clearly a big deal for the star, as he talked to the outlet about it back in July, too. "It's a lot," he said. "It's a surreal kind of time and the way it operates in your life, the older you get, because it just feels like I was holding her yesterday."

Isabella is also the daughter who remains the biggest critic of her father's films. He admits she doesn't watch his good movies, only seeking out the bad. "She's looking for ammunition all the time. She's like one of the funniest people I've ever met. She's really cool."