Original 'The Karate Kid' Star Dead: Chad McQueen Was 63

Chad McQueen, known for his portrayal of Dutch in the Karate Kid film series and son of Hollywood legend Steve McQueen, has passed away at the age of 63. The actor and professional racer died on Wednesday at his ranch in Palm Desert, California, due to complications arising from organ failure, as confirmed by his longtime attorney and friend of four decades, Arthur Barens, per TMZ.

Several years ago, he suffered an injury that led to progressive organ failure and, ultimately, death. McQueen was surrounded by his children, life partner, and legal representative in his final moments.

Born Chadwick Steven McQueen on December 28, 1960, in Los Angeles and raised in Malibu, Chad was the son of Steve McQueen and Filipino-born actress Neile Adams. He followed in his father's footsteps, carving out a niche for himself in both the entertainment industry and the world of professional racing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

McQueen's most memorable role came in 1984 when he portrayed Dutch, a menacing member of the Cobra Kai dojo, in The Karate Kid. He reprised the character in the 1986 sequel, The Karate Kid Part II.

Despite rumors circulating about his involvement, McQueen's attorney confirmed to TMZ that the actor did not return to his Karate Kid role for the final season of Cobra Kai. In the show's narrative, it was mentioned that Dutch was serving a prison sentence, explaining his absence.

Beyond his contributions to the Karate Kid franchise, McQueen's acting career included roles in various films. He appeared in Skateboard (1978), penned by Dick Wolf, and took on starring roles in Martial Law (1991), New York Cop (1993), Death Ring (1992), and Red Line (1995). He also headlined the 1993 action film Firepower.

However, McQueen's passions extended far beyond the silver screen. Like his famous father, he harbored a deep enthusiasm for auto racing. Chad competed in various high-stakes events, showcasing his prowess behind the wheel. His racing achievements included winning the World Mini Grand Prix at the age of 12, and participating in grueling competitions such as the Baja 1000 and Motocross, reported TMZ.

During the filming of Steve McQueen's 1971 racing film Le Mans, a ten-year-old Chad would sit on his father's lap behind the wheel of a Porsche 917, reaching speeds of up to 100 MPH. The movie set even featured a children's go-kart track where young Chad honed his racing skills.

Unfortunately, McQueen's racing career came to an abrupt end in 2006 following a severe crash at Daytona International Speedway while practicing for the 24 Hours of Daytona event. Despite this setback, his passion for high-performance vehicles persisted. In 2010, he founded McQueen Racing, a company dedicated to developing cutting-edge cars and motorcycles. The company is now managed by his children, Chase and Madison, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Chase and Madison McQueen paid tribute to their father: "His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication. His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honor his father's legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him."

They continued, "He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us, and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfather's as well. As a family, we need to navigate this difficult time, and we kindly ask for privacy as we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life."

Chad McQueen's life was marked by both triumph and tragedy. He lost his father, Steve McQueen, in November 1980 to a heart attack following a battle with cancer. Steve was only 50 years old at the time, and Chad was just 19. His sister, Terry, passed away in 1998 at the age of 38.

McQueen is survived by his mother, Neile Adams; his second wife, Jeanie; and his children, Chase, Madison, and Steven. The latter has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, known for his work on popular television series such as The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff, Legacies.

As the entertainment world and racing community mourn the loss of McQueen, his attorney, Barens, fondly remembered him as "a one of a kind guy" who "will be missed," reports TMZ. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time as they remember and celebrate his life. In honor of McQueen's memory, donations can be made to Boys Republic, an organization providing homes and support for disadvantaged children—a cause that is in keeping with the McQueen family legacy of giving back to the community.