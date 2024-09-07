'Hart of Dixie' Star Laura Bell Bundy Shares Special Family Milestone

Laura Bell Bundy is celebrating a special milestone. With the school season starting once again, the Hart of Dixie alum is officially the mom of a kindergartener. In late August, the actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos of her son, Huck, as he got ready for the first day of school. Even waiting for the bus. "Big day today! Can't believe my 'ittle' baby is such a big boy now," Bundy wrote. "So proud of you, Huckie!"

She even shared a sweet photo of little Huck in school and a video of him getting on the bus, and it's as sweet as ever. Bundy and TBS executive Thom Hinkle welcomed Huck in May 2019 and it seems like time just flew by. Starting kindergarten can be a scary time, whether as a kid or as a parent, but it looks like the family was as ready as ever, and it's pretty sweet.

Bundy will be able to put her focus on acting if she wants while Huck is in school, or at the very least, perhaps another return to Broadway. She most recently starred in The Cottage in 2023, marking her return to Broadway after 2008's The 24 Hour Plays 2008. She originated the Broadway roles of Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, which earned her a Tony nomination. Perhaps in school, Huck may even realize acting runs in his blood and takes after his mother. However, it's a bit early.

Laura Bell Bundy and Thom Hinkle started dating in 2011 and were engaged by December 2015. The duo tied the knot in Arcadia, California on June 3, 2017. Less than two years later, Bundy announced that she and Hinkle were expecting. It must be hard to believe that five years have now passed since Huck came into the world and he is already starting kindergarten. It's certainly a big family milestone, and it will be just one of many that are coming Bundy's way. Thanks to social media and cameras, she's able to document it all and not miss a single moment. Hopefully, Huck will cherish the time he has in kindergarten, though, because those nap times will definitely not last forever.