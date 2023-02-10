Tiger Woods Announces Return to Golf Course, Reveals His Next Tournament

Tiger Woods is making his way back to the golf course. The 47-year-old gold legend went to Twitter to announce that he's "ready to play" in a PGA Tour event. Woods said he will take part in the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Cub outside Los Angeles next week. This will be the first competitive rounds in an official event for Woods since he missed the cut at the Open Championship in St. Andrews in July. This will also be his first start in a nonmajor since the 2020 Zozo Championship, per ESPN.

Woods has appeared in limited events since being involved in a car crash in Feb. 2021. He suffered major leg injuries in the accident and just competed in nine rounds in three majors last season. Woods finished 47th at the Masters, withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third round and missed the cut at the 150th Open. However, Woods competed in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, on Dec. 17-18. A week before that event, Woods teamed up with Rory McIlroy to play against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in The Match.

"It's been a lot harder than people probably imagine," Woods told reporters on Dec. 18 when asked about his health. "There's some of the players who are very close to me know what I've kind of gone through, and they're the ones that keep encouraging me to back off a little bit. But that's not really in my nature. My nature is trying to get better. And I have. And through work ethic, I was able to, as I said, play and compete in three major championships this year.

"And this offseason hasn't really been an offseason. ... As you've seen, I can hit golf balls. I can do all that. I can practice at home. I can hit shots around the green. I can do all that. I just can't get from point A to point B." The last tournament Woods won was in 2019 when he placed first in the Zozo Championship. 2019 was also the last time Woods won a major as he took home the Masters title. In his career, Woods has won 82 tournaments on the PGA Tour, tied for the most in golf history.