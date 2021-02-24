Tiger Woods Car Crash: Video of Golfer Driving Minutes Before Accident Released

✖

A video of Tiger Woods driving minutes before his serious car crash has been released. TMZ obtained the video, which shows two vehicles driving on Hawthorne Blvd. in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. Woods is in the second vehicle seen in the video and trailing a minivan.

Police said they got the call about Woods' accident at 7:12 a.m. eight minutes after he was seen driving on video. After the crash, Woods was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery. Once Woods was out of surgery, his team released a statement on his Twitter account.

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia," Dr. Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim CEO of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said in the statement. "Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. "Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva stated that Woods was driving at a "relatively greater speed than normal" when he crashed. "[The vehicle] crossed the center divider, to the point that it rested several hundred feet away so obviously that indicates they were going at a relatively -- a greater speed than normal. However, because it is downhill, it slopes and it also curves," Villanueva said. "That area has a high frequency of accidents. It’s not uncommon."

Woods was driving a Genesis GV80, an SUV made by Hyundai. The vehicle had the Genesis Invitational logo, and event Woods hosted over the weekend. "This morning, Genesis was saddened to learn that Tiger Woods had been in an accident in a GV80," Genesis spokesman Jarred Pellat said in an email to USA Today. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiger and his family at this time."

Woods, 45, is also dealing with an injured back as he had surgery in December. He was looking to return to action for the Masters on April 5, but he faces a long road when it comes to his recovery. “As if his body hasn’t endured enough,” Jon Rahm, the No. 2 player in the world, said from the Workday Championship in Florida, as reported by the Associated Press. "I just hope he can get out of the hospital after recovery and he can still play with his kids and have a normal life."