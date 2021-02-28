Tiger Woods Update: Golfers Wear 'Sunday Red' in Honor of Golf Star

✖

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car rollover crash on Tuesday morning, sparking concern among his peers. Sunday afternoon, they showed support in a major way. Tony Finau, Cameron Champ, and others showed up for the final day of the WGC-Workday Championship wearing Woods' iconic "Sunday Red."

Photos and videos surfaced on social media and showed both PGA and LPGA stars wearing the red top with black pants, which Woods made famous early in his career. Finau also arrived at the tee with his black baseball cap worn backward, another tribute to the man that inspired him to become a professional golfer. The tributes continued as some of the sport's biggest stars represented Woods in Bradenton, Florida.

While the majority of golfers opted for the solid red and black color scheme, Justin Thomas went a different route. The man who held back tears while discussing Woods' accident on Tuesday arrived for the WGC-Workday Championship in black pants and a striped polo. This combination is the same one Woods wore during the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.

The tributes to Woods were not limited to the tournament in Bradenton, Florida. The red and black combination also surfaced at multiple other clubs on Sunday. Annika Sorenstam, playing in her first event since 2008, donned the iconic colors during the Gainbridge LPGA at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club. Similarly, Andrew Putnam did so during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open.

Rory McIlroy faced questions about being one of the many golfers to pay tribute to Woods with the red top and black pants combination. He took issue with the choice of words but also mentioned Woods' impact on the sport. He explained that the golfers "should pay tribute" to the five-time Masters champion on a regular basis.

Rory in 🐅 red and black.pic.twitter.com/EaVzoYfGKA — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 28, 2021

"You say ‘pay tribute to him.’ He’s not gone," McIlroy said, per Golf Digest. "[…] He’s been in a very bad accident. We’re very lucky that he’s still here. I feel like we should pay tribute to him every day for being on the PGA Tour and what he’s done for golf."

According to an update from Woods' team, he was first treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center but was transferred to Cedars-Sinai for "continuing orthopedic care and recovery." Woods received follow-up procedures on his injuries on Friday morning. He is now recovering and is "in good spirits."