Tiger Woods Accident: Dwyane Wade Details 'Great Day' He Had With Golfer Day Before the Crash

✖

Dwyane Wade opened up about spending time with Tiger Woods before the car accident the golf legend was involved in on Tuesday morning. Wade talked about Woods while appearing on Inside the NBA on Tuesday night. The duo was at the Rolling Hills Country Club in Los Angeles on Monday to film content for Golf Digest and GOLFTV.

"I picked up the golf club, like many in the Black community, because of Tiger Woods," Wade said while appearing on Inside the NBA on Tuesday night. "I got that opportunity yesterday to get out there and he taught me a few things — hopefully, it translates — but to be out there with the G.O.A.T., in my eyes, in that sport, and to talk to him about [his two children] and his father, it was a great day." Wade added, "I woke up today so proud to be able to post that moment. I took a nap, and I woke up, and woke up to the news."

Dwayne Wade talks about playing golf with #Tiger yesterday and hearing about the news today... Via @NotNotDubs408 pic.twitter.com/vjRM7FjJVH — Jorge Andrés (@IBThatRaspOnTV) February 24, 2021

Woods' team gave an update on his condition Tuesday night. Woods "suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center," Anish Mahajan, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said in a statement. There's no telling when or if Woods' will return to the golf course, but it's possible, but it will likely take at least six months for Woods to recover from his injuries.

"We're all shaken," Wade said. "My prayers go out to him, and hopefully a speedy recovery for him, and hopefully he gets a chance to get back to doing what he loves to do, and that's playing the game of golf." It was reported Woods was driving to meet up with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert before crashing his Genesis GV80 SUV. All three were scheduled to do a photoshoot for an Oprah Winfrey production.

"The producers of the shoot were concerned because he's never late, and they say it's not like him. He should be here," ESPN's Shelley Smith said about Woods. "Oprah has been planning this shoot since last spring. They rescheduled it, and now he's in the hospital."