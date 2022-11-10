Thursday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Falcons vs Panthers

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with two teams from the NFC South. The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte in the latest edition of Thursday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and stream exclusively on Prime Video. Fans who live in the Atlanta and Charlotte area can see the game on a local affiliate station, and the contest can also be seen on NFL+ via mobile.

The Falcons (4-5) are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South lead. The Buccaneers have the tiebreaker, but the Falcons are in a position nobody thought they would be in when the season started. One big reason for their success is their ability to run the football as four players have rushed for at least 290 yards. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier leads the way with 423 yards while Cordarrelle Patterson has rushed for 384 yards in five games.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has been impressed with Allgeier's running ability as well as his improvement in pass protection. "All the different looks that you get in the NFL and the speed that you get, a lot of times for rookies it takes a minute to adapt," he said, per the Falcons' official website. "Tyler's certainly made a lot of improvements there which I think is hard for young backs, that's why we don't see a ton of young backs in there on third down, and I think Tyler's done a nice job there."

The Panthers (2-7) have had a rough season as they have fired their head coach Matt Rhule and traded superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. The team is looking to get revenge on the Falcons after losing to them nearly two weeks ago in Atlanta. And for a boost, the Panthers are wearing all black for the team, which means they will wear black helmets along with black jerseys and black pants.

"I love them for Thursday night. Can't wait to see them on under the lights," wide receiver D.J. Moore said this week, per the Panthers' official website. "Heck yeah, it's different; you have a different swag, a different feel. "You look good, you play good. So I'm excited for it."