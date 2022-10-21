Three-Time All-Pro NFL Running Back Says Career Is 'Most Definitely' Over

Todd Gurley went to Twitter this week to thank several NFL running backs, which led to some people believing that he is about to announce his retirement. The former Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons running back spoke to Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network on Friday and didn't make his official retirement announcement, However, Gurley said his football career is over.

"I don't think there's any question about that one," he said, per Sports Illustrated. When asked later to clarify about being done playing football, Gurley stated, "Yeah, most definitely." In the Twitter thread, Gurley thanked several former NFL running backs such as Barry Sanders, Jamaal Charles, Jamaal Lewis, Jonathan Stewart, Marshawn Lynch, Matt Forte and Eick Dickerson. The 28-year-old explained he did that because he feels like the running backs need to be appreciated more.

It’s not an official retirement announcement, but @TG3II told me today that he’s done playing football.@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/oCzx5dlVeS — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 20, 2022

"I just wanted to show gratitude man, because there's a lot of guys that's on this earth and especially as alpha males, we don't show the love like we're supposed to," he said. "I just wanted to let those guys know that I appreciate them for everything that they've done for me, just at an inspirational level."

In May, Gurley spoke exclusively to PopCulture.com and said he had no interest in playing this season. "Man, I'm good, man. I've been enjoying my life, spent a lot of [time with my family]. That's what it's all about," Gurley exclusively told PopCulture. "Been on the road for the last... I mean, since 2012, since I left high school. So just being able to just spend a lot of time with my family — this is the most time I ever spent with my family since I left before high school. So definitely, definitely haven't been focusing on trying to play, to be honest."

Gurley was selected No. 10 overall by the Rams in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was there for five seasons before signing a contract with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. In his six seasons in the NFL, Gurley was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015, Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, selected to the All-Pro Team three times and named to the Pro Bowl three times.