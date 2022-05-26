Todd Gurley Gives Update on NFL Career After Missing 2021 Season (Exclusive)

✖

Todd Gurley made a big impact in the NFL for six seasons. But after he missed the 2021 season, fans are wondering if the three-time All-Pro running back will return to action soon. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Gurley talked about the next step in his NFL career.

"Man, I'm good, man. I've been enjoying my life, spent a lot of [time with my family]. That's what it's all about," Gurley exclusively told PopCulture. "Been on the road for the last... I mean, since 2012, since I left high school. So just being able to just spend a lot of time with my family — this is the most time I ever spent with my family since I left before high school. So definitely, definitely haven't been focusing on trying to play, to be honest."

Gurley, who played college football for the Georgia Bulldogs, was selected No. 10 overall by the St. Louis Rams (now Los Angeles Rams) in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 after rushing for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 after rushing for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 64 passes for 788 yards and six scores. Gurley helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl in 2018 by rushing for 1,2051 yards and a career-high 17 touchdowns.

In March 2019, it was reported that Gurley had arthritis in his left knee, and his production went down during the 2019 season, rushing for 857 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was released from the Rams in March 2020 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons the following month. The 2020 season was a forgettable one for Gurley as he rushed for a career-low of 678 yards and nine touchdowns. For the 2021 season, Gurley visited with the Baltimore Ravens and worked out for the Detroit Lions. But the 27-year-old running back didn't sign with a team and remains a free agent.

In his career, Gurley was selected to the All-Pro First Team twice and the All-Pro Second Team once. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl three times and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2017 and 2018. Gurley may not be looking to get back in the NFL right now, but he has not officially retired, meaning the door is always open for him to make a big comeback down the road.