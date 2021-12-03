The Undertaker Reveals His Mount Rushmore of WWE Superstars on Kevin Hart’s ‘Cold As Balls’

The Undertaker has revealed his own Mount Rushmore of WWE Superstars. The legendary pro wrestler appeared on Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel and said his Mount Rushmore is Andre the Giant, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and Shawn Michaels. The Undertaker then talked about The Rock more and how he put him over on Monday Night Raw.

“Definitely. One of them would be your buddy, The Rock,” The Undertaker said, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc. “Way back in the day, you could tell he was right there on the threshold. We were in a match on Monday Night Raw, a bunch of different things going on and it got kind of screwed up. I had to call an audible, I had to change things,” he revealed. “I’m the tenured vet there, right? I remember telling him, ‘it’s alright kid, it’s your night.’ He hit me with the Rock Bottom and beat me. It was the right thing to do for business. I told Vince I said, ‘look we were in trouble timewise’ and he goes, ‘anytime, I trust you.’”

The Undertaker also talked about why he retired from WWE last year and the surgeries he underwent in his career. “In my mind, I wanted to do it and in my heart, I still wanted to do it,” Undertaker explained. “But I realized, my body couldn’t do what it used to do. The injuries, I couldn’t even put a number on. The surgeries, I’ve had upwards of 17/18 surgeries. Everybody feels like they’ve got to give that disclaimer right away, you know, ‘that sh*t’s not real is it?’ Well, it’s real enough to cause 17 surgeries. People don’t realize that within the course of a match, you’re only a couple of inches away at any given time from something really catastrophic.”

The Rock and Austin played a big role in the emergence of the Attitude Era in the late 1990 and developed one of the best rivalries in WWE history. Michaels was also part of the Attitude Era and is considered one of the best performers of all time. Andre the Giant was a legendary figure who main evented WrestleMania III with Hulk Hogan.