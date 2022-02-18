The Undertaker to Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker will headline this year’s WWE Hall of Fame. On Friday, WWE announced that The Deadman will be enshrined during the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony as part of WrestleMania week. The New York Post was the first to report the news.

The Undertaker officially retired from WWE in November 2020 during Survivor Series. Earlier in the year, The Undertaker mentioned that he is done wrestling on his docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride. “If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it,” The Undertaker said on The Last Ride. “If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Congrats to The Undertaker on being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame! pic.twitter.com/vh3keoayF0 — 2000's WWE (@2000s_WWE) February 18, 2022

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, made his debut in WWE at the Survivor Series in 1990. From there, The Undertaker would become a dominant force in WWE and a locker room leader. In his career, The Undertaker would win the WWF/WWE Championship four times, the World Heavyweight Championship three times, the Tag Team Championship six times and the Royal Rumble match in 2007.

But The Undertaker will always be known for what he did at WrestleMania. He won 21 consecutive WrestleMania matches, beating the likes of Jimmy Snuka, Triple H, Ric Flair, Randy Orton, Kane, Shawn Michael, Edge and CM Punk. The Undertaker’s winning streak at WrestleMania was broken in 2014 when he was defeated by Brock Lensar. He went on to win his next four of five WrestleMania matches, including the Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 which was The Undertaker’s final match.

“I realized I have taken every physical gift, tool that I have and have used it up,” Undertaker, who began wrestling professionally in 1987, told the New York Post in November 2020. “There’s no water left in the sponge, if I can use that analogy. I’ve rung everything I could get out of that sponge.” The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place Friday, April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock.