The Miz Reveals the Biggest Challenge Facing Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37 (Exclusive)

WrestleMania 37 is only a few days away, and The Miz has an interesting opponent. On Saturday, The Miz will team up with John Morrison to face Damian Priest and Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37, which can be seen only on Peacock. PopCulture.com had a chance to speak to The Miz and his wife Maryse about his WrestleMania 37 match, and he revealed the biggest challenge when facing Bad Bunny.

"The biggest challenge is the fact that it's WrestleMania," The Miz said in our PopCulture @Home series. "This is the biggest event of our year. This is what every Superstar looks forward to and every Superstar hopes to have a spot on the card. ...I'm just ready to go, like I can't wait to get out there and perform in front of a live audience. And it's the first time that we've had a live audience in over a year. So I mean, there's a lot of things that you look forward to and you're ready for and you're prepared for and I've prepared for this."

WrestleMania 37 will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and as The Miz mentioned, fans will be able to attend the two-night event. It will be the first time since March 2020 that the WWE has had a significant amount of fans for a live event.

"Yeah, I mean we it's been over a year since we've had a live audience, and WWE has done an incredible job with the virtual fans and making it feel like a real live audience," The Miz stated. "And for WWE to give a live show each and every week for families out there, I think that they kind of need it right now. We need something to entertain us to get us away from all the drama that's happening in the world. And I think WWE has done a fantastic job of that. And to now go into a stadium with a live audience, we will get to feel that electricity. You know there's nothing like a live audience, so I'm really excited to see that."

The Miz has a long WrestleMania history as he's been with WWE since 2004. His most memorable WrestleMania moments include teaming with Maryse to beat John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33. And at WrestleMania 27, The Miz defeated Cena to retain the WWE Championship. Sign up for Peacock here to watch Wrestlemania 37.

