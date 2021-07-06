'The Match 4': Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will do battle on Tuesday. It won't be on the football field as the two NFL quarterbacks will compete on the golf course for a charity event called The Match. This is the fourth edition of the event, and Rodgers will team with golf star Bryson DeChambeau while Brady will be paired with golf star Phil Mickelson. The Match will start at 5 p.m. ET and will air on TNT, TBS and truTV.

Brady and Mickelson make a strong duo as the two have won 13 championships (Brady's seven Super Bowl wins and Mickelson's six golf major titles). Brady is very confident heading into the event as he sent a message to Rodgers and DeChambeau during the press conference in June.

"I do think you do have a partner that would probably have liked to go for it a little more often than he has in the past," Brady said to DeChambeau. "So Bryce, I'm glad you're encouraging him to kind of go for it when it's on the line ... just not getting to the fairway or something like that and try to play for the next shot." Brady is talking about how the Rodgers Green Bay Packers didn't go for it on fourth down late in the NFC Championship game. Instead, the Packers kicked the field goal and ended up losing a chance to reach the Super Bowl. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to play in the big game and beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

There will be a lot of eyes on Rodgers who has been dealing with some offseason drama with the Packers. It was reported in April that Rodgers told people in the Packers organization that he isn't returning to the team this offseason as he's frustrated with the front office. He talked a little bit about the ordeal to reporters this week.

"Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the smartest person," Rodgers said. "Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side. Sometimes there's a lot of wisdom in silence. Sometimes there's a lot of wisdom in being selective on what you say."