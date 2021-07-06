Aaron Rodgers Reveals What He Worked on This Offseason Amid Packers Drama

✖

Aaron Rodgers took time this offseason to focus on something that has been talked about more in the last few years. When speaking to reporters during a news conference on Monday for The Match charity golf even with Tom Brady, Rodgers revealed that he worked on improving his mental health amid the drama going on with him and the Packers.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health," Rodgers said, per ESPN. "I haven't dealt with bouts of depression or anything, that I think for whatever reason, are OK to talk about if you're talking about mental health. I've just really been trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind. What habits can I form that allow me to feel most in my body, most present, happiest? And that's what I've been doing."

Rodgers' latest comments come weeks before the Packers report to training camp. Rodgers didn't attend any of the team's offseason workouts, and it's not clear he will be with the team when they report on July 27. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that Rodgers told people in the Packers organization he wasn't returning to the team. Rodgers hasn't spoken much about the ordeal but said this when talking about recent reports.

"Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the smartest person," Rodgers said. "Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side. Sometimes there's a lot of wisdom in silence. Sometimes there's a lot of wisdom in being selective on what you say."

Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract but reportedly wants an extension. This comes after the Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round in 2020, meaning he will likely be the starting QB down the road. Packers officials said they are committed to Rodgers 2021 and beyond.

On Tuesday, Rodgers will team up with golf star Bryson DeChambeau to face Brady and another golf star Phil Mickelson in The Match. When talking about DeChambeau, Rodgers said: "I think he's often like myself sometimes. "I think he's a little misunderstood with his own career. I'm excited for him to get the opportunity for people to see him, because I think he's a great dude."