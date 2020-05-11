'The Last Dance': Michael Jordan Gets Emotional When Talking About Teammates and Social Media Weighs In
As the ultimate competitor, Michael Jordan wants to win no matter what it takes — and when was he a member of the Chicago Bulls, he would get on his teammates if they weren't doing their job in practice. When talking about his leadership skills on The Last Dance, Jordan got very emotional due to his passion for the game of basketball.
"Look, winning has a price," Jordan said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. "And leadership has a price. So I pulled people along when they didn't want to be pulled. I challenged people when they didn't want to be challenged. And I earned that right because my teammates who came after me didn't endure all the things that I endured. Once you joined the team, you lived at a certain standard that I played the game. And I wasn't going to take anything less. Now if that means I had to go in there and get in your ass a little bit, then I did that."
"You ask all my teammates," Jordan continued. "The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn't f—ing do. When people see this, they are going say, 'Well, he wasn't really a nice guy. He may have been a tyrant.' No, well, that's you. Because you never wanted anything. I wanted to win, but I wanted them to win to be a part of that as well. Look, I don't have to do this. I'm only doing it because it is who I am. That's how I played the game. That was my mentality. If you don't want to play that way, don't play that way."
At the end of the episode, Jordan was in tears, and the fans loved it. Here's a look at fans reacting to Jordan crying when talking about his teammates and how he played the game
