'The Crew' on Netflix: Everything We Know About Kevin James' New Show

Now that the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season is complete, racing fans can begin looking forward to even more events in February 2021. They can also begin preparing to watch a sitcom focused on the top level of stock car racing. Kevin James is partnering with racing's sanctioning body and Netflix to release The Crew. He will become a crew chief in charge of one of NASCAR's smaller racing teams, one that is entirely fictional. With the end of the year approaching, there isn't much information available about The Crew and its first season. IMDB lists seven episodes currently in production, but there could be more on the horizon. Additionally, a full cast list is not available other than a few select names. With so little information, it's important to focus on what is currently available. Here's everything we know about The Crew.

Release Date Ladies and Gentlemen... get ready to start your engines... only @netflix @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/9T9XmulIbd — Kevin James (@KevinJames) November 9, 2020 Shortly after the end of the Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR released a brief teaser for The Crew. The clip showed James standing in a billowing cloud of smoke while the No. 74 Fake Steak Chevrolet Camaro sat in the foreground. As promised by the synopsis, James had on a crew chief's headset The tweet said that the show was 2021's next contender. However, NASCAR didn't actually reveal when the show will air, only saying "Coming Soon."

Authentic Cars (Photo: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) NASCAR has two prominent figures — managing director of entertainment marketing Matt Summers and chief digital officer Tim Clark — serving as executive producers on the series in order to lend some expertise to The Crew. The show will also feature actual race footage captured during the unique 2020 season. NASCAR driver Reed Sorenson helped out the series in August during a doubleheader weekend at Michigan International Speedway. His No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro turned into the No. 74 Fake Steak Chevrolet during the FireKeepers Casino 400 and the Consumers Energy 400. He then took part in the races while the cameras captured footage to use during the episodes.

Kevin James' Role (Photo: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Getty) According to a synopsis of The Crew, James stars as the crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James "finds himself at odds" with the tech-reliant millennials she starts bringing in to modernize the team. Not much else is known about his character, but James will be the one donning the headset as the Fake Steak Chevrolet heads to the track. He will try to guide his driver to victory and provide critical feedback about when to switch out Goodyear tires and when to remain out on the track.

Gary Anthony Williams (Photo: Greg Doherty/WireImage/Getty) Gary Anthony Williams, a prolific actor in both regular and animated series, joins The Crew as Chuck Stubbs. He is someone that is "suspicious" of technology and doesn't care for the new changes to the racing team. Stubbs also has issues with the team driver due to the number of crashes in events. However, the show bills him as a mechanical genius. "Chuck's new boss in the series wants to get rid of him but can't argue with his ability to keep the car running in the middle of races," the show's description states.

The Driver (Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage/Getty) Freddie Stroma (Pitch Perfect) will be the man tasked with driving the No. 74 Fake Steak Chevrolet Camaro during Cup Series races. Jake Martin is the "charismatic" driver that also has a tendency to crash the stock car, putting him at odds with Williams' character, Stubbs. Netflix has not provided much more information about the show's costar other than his name and that he is currently in seven episodes. What is known is that Stroma's character will play a significant role considering that he is the one driving the car on a "weekly basis."

The Writer (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Every good sitcom needs a standout writer, and Netflix selected one of the most successful to take part in The Crew. Jeff Lowell, who has worked on The Ranch, Spin City and Two and a Half Men among other projects, will serve as a writer and executive producer on the NASCAR-centric series. Lowell will also serve as the showrunner on the project while working with other executive producers in Jeff Sussman (The King of Queens, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, True Memoirs of an International Assassin), Todd Garner (Tag) and Andy Fickman (Playing With Fire, The Game Plan).