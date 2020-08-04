NASCAR: Netflix, Spire Motorsports Partner for 'Fake Steak' Car to Promote Kevin James Sitcom

✖

When NASCAR driver Reed Sorenson heads to Michigan International Speedway for the Cup Series doubleheader weekend, he will notice some major changes to the Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. The car will bear No. 74 instead of 77 and will feature a fake sponsorship from Fake Steak. The changes will take place as part of a partnership with Netflix's Kevin James-led series, The Crew.

According to NASCAR, Sorenson will drive the No. 74 Fake Steak Chevrolet during Saturday's FireKeepers Casino 400, as well as the Consumers Energy 400. The cameras will capture footage throughout the weekend. The Spire Motorsports car will play a large role in The Crew and will lend some authenticity to the sitcom. No. 74 will just have a different driver during the Netflix series.

The multi-camera sitcom, slated to premiere on Netflix in 2021, stars Kevin James as a crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James finds himself at odds with the tech reliant millennials she starts bringing in to modernize the team. Freddie Stroma portrays Jake Martin, charismatic driver of the team’s No. 74 Fake Steak-sponsored car.

James will star and executive produce the NASCAR-centric Netflix series. Jeff Lowell (The Ranch, Two and Half Men, Spin City) serves as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Jeff Sussman (The King of Queens, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, True Memoirs of an International Assassin), Todd Garner (Tag) and Andy Fickman (Playing With Fire, The Game Plan) also serve as executive producers on the series. NASCAR's NASCAR’s managing director of entertainment marketing Matt Summers and chief digital officer Tim Clark both join the series as executive producers.

In addition to James and Stroma, The Crew also features Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Ahdoot, Sarah Stiles and Jillian Mueller. According to Deadline, Williams plays Chuck, the crew chief that is suspicious of technology. He "has it in" for the team's driver, portrayed by Stroma, due to the number of crashes. Chuck's new boss in the series wants to get rid of him but can't argue with his ability to keep the car running in the middle of races.

Mueller will portray Catherine, the new owner of the team. She grew up around racing and wants to modernize. Stiles plays Beth, the love interest of sorts for James. Finally, Ahdoot will play Amir. He's a member of the team that "secretly loves the new technology."