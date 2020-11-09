NASCAR Reveals Sneak Peek of Kevin James' Netflix Show 'The Crew'

✖

The NASCAR season came to an end on Sunday as Chase Elliott won the Season Finale 500 and secured his first Cup Series championship. One day later, racing's sanctioning body revealed the latest contender for the 2021 season. NASCAR provided a sneak peek at Kevin James' new Netflix series, The Crew.

NASCAR posted a brief teaser on Twitter that served as the first glimpse of the upcoming racing-inspired series. James stood in the background wearing a racing team headset while smoke billowed around him. The front of the No. 74 Fake Steak Chevrolet Camaro sat in the foreground. The brief clip didn't provide any other information other than saying that the show was "coming soon."

The 2020 season is in the books. Here’s a sneak peek at a new contender coming in 2021!@NetflixIsAJoke | @KevinJames pic.twitter.com/0aB4AKHxyX — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 9, 2020

According to NASCAR, the multi-cam sitcom will premiere on Netflix in 2021. James stars as a crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team. "When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James finds himself at odds with the tech reliant millennials she starts bringing in to modernize the team. Freddie Stroma portrays Jake Martin, charismatic driver of the team’s No. 74 Fake Steak-sponsored car."

One of NASCAR's teams previously partnered with the Netflix series to film some authentic racing action. Spire Motorsports changed Reed Sorenson's No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro to the No. 74 Fake Steak car. Sorenson then drove the TV car during the FireKeepers Casino 400 and the Consumers Energy 400 while cameras captured some footage.

James will star and executive produce the NASCAR-centric Netflix series. Jeff Lowell (The Ranch, Two and Half Men, Spin City) serves as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Jeff Sussman (The King of Queens, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, True Memoirs of an International Assassin) reunites with James while joining Todd Garner (Tag) and Andy Fickman (Playing With Fire, The Game Plan) as executive producers on the series. NASCAR's managing director of entertainment marketing Matt Summers and chief digital officer Tim Clark both join the series as executive producers while adding authenticity.

The Crew also features Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Ahdoot, Sarah Stiles and Jillian Mueller. According to Deadline, Williams plays Chuck, the crew chief that is suspicious of technology. He "has it in" for the team's driver, portrayed by Stroma, due to the number of crashes. Mueller portrays Catherine, the new owner of the team. Stiles plays Beth, the love interest of sorts for James. Finally, Ahdoot portrays Amir, the new member of the team that "secretly loves the new technology."